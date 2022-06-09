Search

09 Jun 2022

Wigan duo Will Keane and Jack Whatmough named in PFA League One team of the year

Wigan duo Will Keane and Jack Whatmough named in PFA League One team of the year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 8:12 PM

Wigan forward Will Keane has been rewarded for an impressive campaign with a place in the the PFA League One team of the year.

The Republic of Ireland forward scored 26 goals to help push the Latics to the title, finishing two points ahead of Rotherham.

Latics defender Jack Whatmough has also been recognised by his peers and voted into the divisional team, as has Rotherham centre-back Michael Ihiekwe.

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart scored 24 goals – including one in the play-off final at Wembley to help the Black Cats secure promotion with a 2-0 victory over Wycombe – and also makes the XI.

MK Dons finished third, just a point off automatic promotion, but lost in the semi-finals to Wycombe, with defender Harry Darling and midfielder Scott Twine both named in the PFA line-up.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Bolton defender Ricardo Santo, Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan, Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan and Morecombe’s 23-goal frontman Cole Stockton complete the League One team of the year.

PFA League One Team of the Year: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth); Harry Darling (MK Dons), Jack Whatmough (Wigan), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham), Ricardo Santos (Bolton); Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Twine (MK Dons), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford); Cole Stockton (Morecombe), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Will Keane (Wigan)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media