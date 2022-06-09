Search

09 Jun 2022

Kane Williamson keen to play more Test cricket

Kane Williamson keen to play more Test cricket

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 4:35 PM

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says his side would welcome the chance to play more Test cricket, contrasting ICC chair Greg Barclay’s suggestion that there would be a reduction in the format in the near future.

Barclay, a Kiwi administrator who took office at the International Cricket Council in 2020, ruffled feathers during last week’s Lord’s Test when he suggested the next four-year cycle of international fixtures would mean many full member nations play fewer Tests.

He warned of “unfortunate consequences” caused by the rise of Twenty20 leagues and indicated that the schedule for countries outside the financial powerhouses of India, England and Australia would be impacted.

That idea leaves a sour taste for Williamson, who captained the Black Caps to victory in last year’s inaugural World Test Championship.

“We love our Test cricket, as do all the countries that have the opportunity to do it,” he said on the eve of the second in a three-match series against England.

“Most of us come from an area where it is the pinnacle of the game and that’s certainly how we feel. We want to see more of it and hope that, with the other formats which are also great, interest in the game grows. That would be ideal.”

Williamson’s side are fighting to keep the series alive in Nottingham this week and his fortunes are crucial to their hopes of levelling the scores. He was dismissed cheaply twice by England newcomer Matthew Potts at Lord’s and is eager to put that right.

“He had a fantastic debut, he obviously understands the conditions and the ball here, he bowled really well,” Williamson said of Potts.

“It was largely a battle of the bowlers, barring a couple of partnerships, but every game is different so I’m looking to go in with fresh eyes. It’s about learning some lessons from some of the best bowlers in the world, taking that on board and trying to make a contribution.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media