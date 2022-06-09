Search

09 Jun 2022

James Taylor leaves head scout role at ECB

James Taylor leaves head scout role at ECB

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 4:05 PM

James Taylor has left his role as head scout at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The 32-year-old was part of the selection panel that picked England’s first Test squad of the summer alongside the new captain-coach pairing of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, but that proved the last significant contribution of a four-year stint with the governing body.

England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, is looking to reappoint a national selector as part of his ongoing review of the international set-up.

Taylor was forced to retire from playing at the age of just 26 due to a heart condition and was soon appointed as a selector working under Ed Smith in 2018.

He became chief of the scouting network last year after former managing director Ashley Giles ousted Smith and placed previous head coach Chris Silverwood in complete control.

“It has been an honour to hold the position of selector for three years and the last year as head scout,” said Taylor.

“I would like to thank everyone at the ECB for all their support. We have had some fantastic highlights during that period that I will remember forever. The time is right for me to explore new opportunities, and I’m excited about what lies ahead.”

Key, who currently chairs selection on an interim basis, added: “James Taylor has been a great servant to English cricket both as a player and an excellent administrator over the past four years.

“He has a deep passion for the game and is attuned to the current demands of a modern cricketer, having played with and against most of the England set-up and pathway players.

“Everyone at the ECB would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media