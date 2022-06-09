Search

09 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku given green light to rejoin Inter Milan

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku given green light to rejoin Inter Milan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 8:22 AM

What the papers say

Chelsea have told 29-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku he can rejoin former club Inter Milan on loan if finances line up, according to The Guardian. Lukaku previously played with the Italian side before returning to Chelsea last year and has recently fallen out of favour at the Premier League side despite the club breaking their transfer record by purchasing him for £97.5million last summer.

The Daily Mirror writes that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has doubts about joining Manchester United because they will not be in the Champions League next season. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus have been hit, with The Times reporting the 25-year-old has been offered to Tottenham. The paper says Jesus is believed to want to stay in the Premier League and Arsenal are still quietly confident of persuading him to choose the Emirates Stadium.

On other news at Arsenal, The Sun reports they have been offered the chance to sign 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji has been given the go ahead to leave and his representatives are targeting the English top flight.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: The 32-year-old Wales striker has been linked to Madrid-based Getafe, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bale’s agent has dismissed it.

Ibrahim Sangere: Sky Sports reports the 24-year-old PSV Eindhoven midfielder is being monitored by Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media