Search

08 Jun 2022

Henry Arundell: Nerves over entering England’s big dog zone eased in pub session

Henry Arundell: Nerves over entering England’s big dog zone eased in pub session

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 6:32 PM

Henry Arundell has revealed that his nerves over entering England’s “big dog zone” were eased during a pub session with Ellis Genge and Marcus Smith.

Arundell was called up by Eddie Jones for the first time a fortnight ago following a series of dynamic displays for London Irish and England Under-20s, highlighted by a series of stunning tries.

The 19-year-old full-back’s exploits saw him crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s breakthrough player of the season on Tuesday night and he could make his senior international debut against the Barbarians at Twickenham on June 19.

Entering the England camp for the first time a fortnight ago was a daunting experience, yet he soon felt comfortable amid a concerted effort from Jones’ squad to make newcomers feel at home.

“I was very nervous at first. Most guys who do go in feel like that,” Arundell said.

“But a lot of players were very welcoming, more welcoming than I thought they would be, to be honest.

“You are going into the big dog zone and you think everyone will be horrible, but they are a great group of guys and are really looking after me.

“We went to the pub on the Sunday and I sat with Ellis and Marcus and they were both really good to me, having a chat and calming the nerves.

“Being called up by England is the kind of thing you dream about. It sounds like a cliche, but it’s true.

“To get it now is obviously very exciting. It doesn’t mean I’m going to play. It doesn’t mean I’m going to get capped any time soon.

“It is about learning as much as possible so I can go back to the club or possibly either go on tour to Australia with England or play for the under-20s.”

Arundell’s high-octane try against Toulon in early May propelled him into rugby’s mainstream, but it was a less spectacular solo effort as a replacement against Wasps a week earlier that really aroused Jones’ interest.

England’s head coach noted how he spilt a simple catch but composed himself quickly and went on to score with a clever chip and chase.

“The first high ball I got I dropped near the touchline. I had someone screaming in my ear and I wasn’t paying attention,” Arundell said.

“It was more just like a bounceback type game. I had played previously in Premiership games and scored tries but they weren’t the performances I’d want entirely, not just scoring a good try.”

Arundell is in contention to travel to Australia next month and he knows the key to maintaining his current trajectory is to continue following his instincts.

“As soon as you start overthinking, that’s when you kind of lose that natural energy and that fun to play rugby,” he said.

“I’ve done a lot of stuff with psychologists about that and I think a lot of players do feel that as well. As soon as you start trying to do too much, you actually do worse.

“It is just reminding myself that I am only 19 and I have to keep enjoying myself and having fun.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media