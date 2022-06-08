Pretreville out to hit right notes in Ballycorus Stakes

Ado McGuinness does not want to see any rain in the Leopardstown area ahead of the Ballycorus Stakes for Pretreville.

The seven-year-old has been in great form this year, since beating the reopposing Thunder Moon at Dundalk in January.

That run was used as a stepping stone towards Doha where he finished second, and he went on to claim another silver at Leopardstown behind the classy Pearls Galore.

He got his head back in front last time out in the Amethyst Stakes and despite carry a penalty for that Group Three success, he sets the standard.

👏 Fine performance@adomcguinness1 & @WhelanRonan enjoy big-race success with Pretreville running out a smart winner of the G3 Amethyst Stakes @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/uH2PmhoYyy — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 8, 2022

“He’s in good form and hopefully there’s not much rain as the faster the ground the better,” said McGuinness.

“I’m very happy with him and after his last two bits of work we were very happy. Fingers crossed he can hold his form and run a big race.

“He was a good horse in France back in the day and he seems on very good terms with himself now.

“He’s got a penalty in this which will make life tougher. It’s only a small field, but you could make a case for every single one of them. Hopefully you can make a case for us.”

Ger Lyons runs two three-year-olds, although both have something to prove having looked very good last year.

Dr Zempf was well beaten in the Tetrarch last time out, while Straight Answer was last of six in the Lacken Stakes.

The aforementioned Thunder Moon was a Group One-winning juvenile but has not come close to replicating that form since, with Real Appeal looking to have plenty to find with Pretreville on the book.