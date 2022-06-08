Search

08 Jun 2022

Pretreville out to hit right notes in Ballycorus Stakes

Pretreville out to hit right notes in Ballycorus Stakes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 5:57 PM

Ado McGuinness does not want to see any rain in the Leopardstown area ahead of the Ballycorus Stakes for Pretreville.

The seven-year-old has been in great form this year, since beating the reopposing Thunder Moon at Dundalk in January.

That run was used as a stepping stone towards Doha where he finished second, and he went on to claim another silver at Leopardstown behind the classy Pearls Galore.

He got his head back in front last time out in the Amethyst Stakes and despite carry a penalty for that Group Three success, he sets the standard.

“He’s in good form and hopefully there’s not much rain as the faster the ground the better,” said McGuinness.

“I’m very happy with him and after his last two bits of work we were very happy. Fingers crossed he can hold his form and run a big race.

“He was a good horse in France back in the day and he seems on very good terms with himself now.

“He’s got a penalty in this which will make life tougher. It’s only a small field, but you could make a case for every single one of them. Hopefully you can make a case for us.”

Ger Lyons runs two three-year-olds, although both have something to prove having looked very good last year.

Dr Zempf was well beaten in the Tetrarch last time out, while Straight Answer was last of six in the Lacken Stakes.

The aforementioned Thunder Moon was a Group One-winning juvenile but has not come close to replicating that form since, with Real Appeal looking to have plenty to find with Pretreville on the book.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media