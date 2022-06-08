Search

08 Jun 2022

Crisford team considering options for West Wind Blows after Derby effort

Crisford team considering options for West Wind Blows after Derby effort

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 4:44 PM

Ed Crisford remains optimistic for the future with West Wind Blows after the previously unbeaten colt finished in midfield in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

A narrow winner of a Newcastle novice event between Christmas and the new year, the Teofilo colt made a hugely impressive start to his three-year-old campaign at Nottingham in early in May.

Despite his lack of experience, connections decided to roll the dice in the premier Classic and he showed up well for a long way before weakening to finish ninth of the 17 runners.

Crisford, who trains in partnership with his father Simon, has not lost any faith in West Wind Blows, who is set to enjoy some downtime before connections decide on his next objective.

“He ran a good race, he was up on the pace for a long way and we’re very pleased with him,” said the Newmarket-based trainer.

“He’s come out of it in really good shape. He was having his third run in the Derby and he didn’t disgrace himself. It was a pleasing effort.

“We haven’t got any immediate plans. We’ll probably give him a couple of weeks now and we’ll find a nice spot for him after that.

“There is a Listed race at Hamilton in July and there’s the Gordon Stakes (at Goodwood), which is always red-hot. The handicapper has left him on his mark (101), so we’ll see.

“The Derby is always a hard race, but he took it all in his stride – that’s the main thing. He was extremely well behaved and he’s grown up a lot.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media