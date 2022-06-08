Search

08 Jun 2022

I’m immensely proud – Jermaine McGillvary retires from international rugby

08 Jun 2022 2:02 PM

England and Great Britain winger Jermaine McGillvary has announced his retirement from international rugby league.

The 34-year-old Huddersfield player scored 12 tries in 17 appearances for England after making his debut in 2015 and four for Great Britain on the GB Lions’ 2019 tour.

The highlight of his international career was a series of excellent performances during the 2017 World Cup in Australia, where he scored seven tries in five games in England’s run to the final.

McGillvary said: “It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly. I’ve given it a lot of thought and it feels like the right time. When I started out I never believed I would represent my country but I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved.

“The 2017 World Cup was the pinnacle of my career. The whole experience – on and off the field – was incredible.

“I went from being an unknown to being in demand from NRL agents, got to play alongside the likes of Sean O’Loughlin and James Graham, and off the field got to mix with legends like Adrian Morley and Jamie Peacock. It was a dream come true.

“England are well blessed with quality wingers and I wish them well. I’m still going strong with Huddersfield and I’m contracted till the end of 2023. I’ll see how I feel then.”

England head coach Shaun Wane paid tribute to McGillvary, saying: “Jerry is a fantastic player and has been a tremendous servant to England, Great Britain and Huddersfield over the years.

“His form is still good enough, but he wants to devote the rest of his career to his club and I fully understand his decision. Everybody within the England camp thinks very highly of him and we wish him well.”

