Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Presidents Prize Day 1 Mr Noel Morkan, Saturday 4th June 22 – Old Course; 1st Maurice O’Connell (21) 42pts; 2nd Tomas Lester (21) 40pts; 3rd John Nolan (21) 38pts B9 20 B6 12pts; Best Gross Brian Kelleher 36pts; Best Gross Brian Kelleher 36pts; 4th Donagh Walsh (8) 38pts B9 20pts B6 11pts; 5th Dan Sheehan (19) 38pts B9 19pts; 6th Mike Casey (12) 37pts B9 22pts; 7th Noel Twomey (18) 37pts B9 20pts; 8th Rob Cussen (13) 37pts B9 18pts; 9th Mick McCarthy (17) 36pts B9 19pts; 1st Day 1 Jonathan Sheehan (32) 36pts; 1st Day 2 Paul Roche (10) 36pts B9 18pts; Cat 1 James O’Callaghan (1) 36pts; Cat 2 Bryan Hickey (8) 35pts B9 19pts; Cat 3 Ml Holly (17) 35pts; Cat 4 Ignatius O’Brien (21) 35pts; Past Captain/Presidents Tom Keane (19) 33pts B9 17 B6 11pts; Guest Prize John O’Donnell (100 28pts

Fixtures: Sunday 12th June 2022, Medal 2 Sponsored by Brian Whelan, Cashen Course.

ladies: Ladies Competition, Tuesday 31st May, Cashen Course; 1st Mary Whelan (39) 41 pts; 2nd Patricia Gleeson (27) 40 pts; 3rd Marie Reen (29) 39 pts; 4th Martha Woulfe (40) 38 pts.



BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Tuesday 24th May: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Claire Ryan 39 Pts. Runner Up Audrey McGrath 36 Pts. Third Mary Toomey 35 Pts. Ladies R&A 9 Hole: Winner Mary Toomey 17 Pts.

stableford: Sunday 5th June: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Catherine English 40 Pts. Runner Up Olive Quinlan 33 Pts. Third Mary Lynch-Kavanagh 30 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 9th June: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm.

Sunday 12th: Monthly Medal with Thursday 9th alternate day. Tuesday 14thJune with alt. Saturday 11th: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS.

Sunday 19th June: 18 Hole Stableford. Draw for partners 11.15am. Tuesday 21st with Alt. Saturday 18th: 18 Hole Stableford BRS.

Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Intermediate Cup: Commiserations to our Intermediate Team who narrowly lost to Adare Manor after what was a very exciting and “nail biting” game. Lovely golf was played by both sides and Ballykisteen would now like to wish Adare Manor every success in the next round.

BALLYNEETY

Mens: Stroller Cup, sponsored by Stroller Bar; 1st Tony Carroll 43 points; 2nd Ciaran Collins 42 points; 3rd Gerry O'Mahony 42 points; Gross John Anthony Moran (4) 33 points; 4th Declan Cunniffe 40 points; Cat A Adam Toth 39 points; Cat B Pat Mc Grath 39 points; John Ryan W 38 points.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Eddie O'Gorman, Joe Teefy, John Hayes & Colm Kirby 68.2; 2nd Eamon McGrath, Martin O'Connor & Mike Jones 64.6; 3rd Tom Clohessy, Pat Prior, Fergus O'Donovan & Michael O'Connell 64.5; 4th Richard Meaney, Tony P Ryan, Anthony Ryan & Anthony O'Sullivan 63.4;

Split the Pot: Fundraiser Split the pot 50/50; Neil Kiely wins €118. Draw every Tuesday.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Junior Scratch Cup 28/29th May; 1st Mark Cagney 73 (7); 2nd John Boyle 74 (4); Nett Alan Howard 69 (10)

Intermediate Scratch Cup: 28/29th May; 1st Brian Quinn 80 (11) CB; 2nd David Duhig 80 (12); Nett Philip Byrnes 73 (11).

Tuesday Singles: May 31st; 1st Billy O'Sullivan 39Pts (17) CB; 2nd Jamie Moloney 39 Pts (6)

Mens Seniors: 1st June: 1st Jerry O’Connell, Tom Heffernan & John Chawke – 101 Pts C/B;

2nd Peter Butler,Martin McDonnell, John O’Brien 101 pts; 3rd Paddy Dwane, Jim McCourt, Joe Ryan 100 Pts.

Pierce Purcell Shield: Congrats to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated Rathbne 31/2 to 11/2 and advanced to meet Nenagh in the next round. The team was John Dennehy, Donal Deady, Ollie Keneally, Danny Deady, John Collins, Thomas Gilbourne, Brian Fitzgerald, Noel Molloy,

Ger Mullane, Owen Boyle.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 30th May; 1st Siobhan Bowles (25) 27 Pts C/B; 2nd Elizabeth Keane (38) 27 Pts C/B; 3rd Lelia Dunworth (41) 27 Pts C/B.

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford: 2nd June; 1st Maisie Clifford (17) 39Pts C/B; 2nd Siobhan Bowles (26) 39 Pts; 3rd Mary O’Connor (34) 38 pts.

LIMERICK

Ladies: Last Tuesday's Competition was the qualifier for the Roxboro Cup Matchplay Competition sponsored by The Griffin Family. 16 to qualify. The best qualifier was Audrey Fehily P/H 30, 67 nett; 9 Hole Stableford Competition; 1st Orla Burke P/H 21 20 points.

TIPPERARY

Results: Wednesday, June 1st 18 Hole & 9 hole S/F, kindly sponsored by Tim and Mary O'Meara

18 hole; Winner: Eileen Carroll (29) 45pts; Runner Up: Priscilla Whelan (41) 44 pts; 9 hole

Winner: Jane O'Dwyer (23) 17 pts,

Club Day: Results Sunday, June 5th 18 Hole S/F, Club Day; Winner: Noreen Cross (24) 39 pts.

Update: Wednesday, June 8th : 18/9 hole S/F sponsored by West Main St Traders; Friday, June 10th: 9 hole Regional Qualifier Final of R&A and we wish the best of luck to Charlotte Crowe and Gerry Kelly who are representing Tipperary GC.

Sun, June 12th: Our 18 hole stroke Men's Prize to the Ladies has been postponed so this is now an 18/9 hole S/F competition.

Open Day: Reminder that our next Open Day is Wednesday, June 15th which will be a Team of 2 sponsored by Keane's Jewellers.

CO TIPPERARY

Ladies Golf: Our Tuesday morning Ladies’ scramble was won by Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick, Louise Horgan & Flan McGlinchey.Winner of Wednesday’s 9-hole qualifier was Elizabeth Hayes 47.6 = 26 pts, in 2nd Patricia Moran 23.4=19pts, 3rd Kathleen O’Neill 22.0=18pts. Thursday evening social golf was won by Judy Hayes with 22pts, in 2nd place Louise Horgan with 20 pts. Best of luck to our challenge & minor ladies with the challenge playing Templemore in Templemore on Thursday June 16th. Our team representing us on the day is Amy O’Sullivan, Catherine O’Halloran, Niamh Chadwick, Judy Hayes, & Marie Graves. The minor team is playing Tipperary in Tipperary on Saturday June 18th.

Mens Golf: Congratulations to our Junior Cup Team who had a fine victory over Slievenamon in Dundrum last week, with some exceptional golf played. The County Tipperary team were; Captain Brian Slattery, Adam Buckley, Daniel Kennedy, Andrew Burke & Aidan Murphy. The team is managed by Michael O’Grady & Mark Jordan. Unfortunately the Purcell and the Bruen teams did not fair out as well, with the Purcell team in hard luck to loose on the 19th hole Mitchelstown in Mitchelstown.

Wednesday 9-hole Singles: The winners of the 9-hole singles; were in 1st place Joe Treacy (7) with 22pts, in 2nd place Aidan Murphy (4) 21pts Best Gross Adam Buckley (2) 19pts, 3rd Seamus Hickey (6) 20pts, 4th Richard Hennessey (10) 19pts.

The Carroll Cup: The competition next weekend is the Carroll Cup. All the proceeds from this competition will go the South Tipperary Hospice. This competition is run every year to the memory of the late Pat Carroll with the prizes kindly sponsored by John Carroll.

Seniors Golf: Result of 18-hole Champagne Scramble with two scores to count played at Ballykisteen Golf Course last week; in 1st place Noel McGuire, John Graves, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & Martin Quirke with 106pts. 2nd Gerry Maher, Charlie Gaffney, Denis McCarthy & Tommy Moloney with 104pts (B/9), in 3rd place Tom Kennedy, John Grogan, Liam Treacy & Pat O’Gorman with 104pts.

Open Singles: The winners of the Open Singles on Friday last were; in 1st place Declan O’Dwyer with 39pts (C/B). In 2nd place John Buckley with 39pts & in 3rd place James Mockridge with 38 points.