08 Jun 2022

Saracens flanker Ben Earl crowned Premiership player of the season

07 Jun 2022 11:30 PM

Saracens flanker Ben Earl has been crowned Gallagher Premiership player of the season following his outstanding contribution to his club’s title challenge this season.

Earl returned to north London after a year spent at Bristol in the wake of Saracens’ salary cap scandal and made an instant impact with a series of uncompromising displays in the back row.

The 24-year-old England flanker won the last of his 13 caps after last year’s Six Nations but is pushing hard for a recall.

He beat fellow nominees Danny Care and Andre Esterhuizen, both of whom play for Saturday’s Premiership semi-finalist opponents Harlequins, as well as Leicester’s George Ford and Julian Montoya, for the award which was presented at a dinner in central London.

“We’re enormously proud of Ben and how he has developed through our system,” Saracens head coach Joe Shaw said.

“His impact coming back this season has been huge and he has become an increasingly-important player in our squad.

“He is a leader, a phenomenal talent and we can’t wait to see him keep growing over the coming years.”

Leicester boss Steve Borthwick was named director of rugby of the season with the Tigers leading the Premiership table from start to finish of the regular campaign.

London Irish sensation Henry Arundell was named discovery of the season following a series of high-octane displays from full-back that have placed him on the brink of England selection.

