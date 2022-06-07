Search

07 Jun 2022

Glasgow named as host for Billie Jean King Cup finals

Glasgow named as host for Billie Jean King Cup finals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jun 2022 8:53 AM

Glasgow is to host the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup later this year as the competition returns to Great Britain for the first time since 1991.

The competition, previously known as the Federation Cup and then the Fed Cup, will be staged at the Emirates Arena between November 8 and 13.

Great Britain were beaten by the Czech Republic in April’s qualifiers but, as hosts, will compete alongside the 11 other teams in the finals. It is a second major event for the Scottish city, which is also hosting group D of the Davis Cup in September.

“This is an amazing opportunity to build the profile of women’s tennis and focus attention on women’s sport,” said Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong.

“The entire team are thrilled about playing in front of a home crowd and hearing some loud support across the whole week.”

Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, Spain, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States are the other teams who will compete in four round-robin groups of three, with the group winners qualifying for semi-finals.

“We have said that we were ambitious to bring more major events to Great Britain and raise the profile of tennis across the whole year, and I’m delighted that Glasgow will be hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as well as the Davis Cup Finals group stage this year,” said Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd.

“This gives us a great chance to open up tennis to more people, and create special memories that we hope will inspire the next generation of players.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media