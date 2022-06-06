Search

07 Jun 2022

Eilish McColgan beats mum Liz’s Scottish 10,000m record in Holland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 11:14 PM

Eilish McColgan beat her mother Liz’s Scottish record with victory in the 10,000 metres at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Hengelo on Monday.

The 31-year-old defied wind and rain at the Dutch venue to finish ahead of world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in a time of 30 minutes 19.02 seconds.

Liz McColgan, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist who is now her daughter’s coach, ran the previous Scottish best of 30:57.07 at the same venue 31 years ago.

Now only Paula Radcliffe, with 30:01.09, has gone faster from the United Kingdom.

McColgan told worldathletics.org: “I set out with the intention to chase the British record. It was a lot tougher than I imagined.

“Still, it’s a PB (personal best) and a Scottish record – my mum’s record, which she set here. She’ll be happy for me. She’s my coach.”

The event doubled up as a World Championships trial for the Ethiopian team.

Gidey, whose world-leading time of 29:01.03 also came at Hengelo last year, finished second in 30:44.27. Fellow Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye was third in 30:44.68.

Almaz Ayana, the 2016 Olympic champion and former world record-holder, was seventh.

Local News

