Search

06 Jun 2022

Taking a closer look at Wales’ World Cup qualifying record

Taking a closer look at Wales’ World Cup qualifying record

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 1:44 PM

Wales secured their World Cup place with a play-off final win over Ukraine on Sunday night.

It will be a first tournament appearance for 64 years but saw the Dragons extend one impressive record, while talisman Gareth Bale added another national record with his semi-final brace against Austria.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Wales’ qualifying record.

Play-off masters

Victory over Ukraine continued a 100 per cent record for Wales in World Cup play-offs – whether in qualifying or the tournament proper.

Their only previous finals in 1958 came after they finished second to Czechoslovakia in a group also featuring East Germany and then won a two-leg play-off over Israel 4-0, Ivor Allchurch scoring in each leg.

Once at the tournament, they finished level on points with Hungary in Group Three and had to come through an additional play-off round, winning 2-1 with goals from Allchurch and Terry Medwin. That earned a quarter-final against Brazil which they lost 1-0 to Pele’s goal.

In this year’s play-off, Gareth Bale’s brilliant double saw off Austria 2-1 in March before the captain’s free-kick led to Ukraine counterpart Andriy Yarmolenko’s decisive own goal on Sunday.

That perfect record excludes the disrupted 1962 qualifying campaign, in which Austria and Denmark’s withdrawals left Group Nine as a de facto two-leg play-off between Spain and Wales. Spain won 2-1 in Cardiff, with Alfredo Di Stefano on target, before a 1-1 draw in Madrid in what was technically still the group stage.

Tale of woe

Qualification for Qatar ends a long and often miserable wait for Wales.

Having missed out on qualification through the British Home Championship for the 1950 and 1954 World Cups, the first they entered, 1958 stands alone.

They finished second behind the Soviet Union to miss out on 1966 in England and propped up their group in the next three qualifying tournaments, finishing in the bottom two in nine out of 12 up to the 2014 World Cup as qualifying groups expanded to five or six teams.

A near miss four years ago, James McClean’s goal giving the Republic of Ireland a decisive 1-0 win in the final group D match, was followed by success this time around.

Bale the greatest?

Bale now has 13 goals in World Cup competition, more than any other Welshman across qualifiers, play-offs and the 1958 tournament combined.

The ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid forward scored four in the qualifying competitions for both the 2014 and 2018 tournaments and three in the group this time around, before his brace against Austria broke the tie with Ian Rush’s 11 goals.

Rush scored three in qualifying for Mexico ’86 and an impressive eight in Wales’ bid to reach the 1994 tournament in the United States.

Allchurch and Dean Saunders are the other players to reach double figures for Wales when all stages of the World Cup are considered, with Aaron Ramsey having the chance to join them in November should he score at the tournament in Qatar – he is currently alongside Mark Hughes on nine goals.

Altogether, Wales have 172 World Cup goals from 67 different players, with Yarmolenko the fourth opposition player to contribute an own goal to that tally.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media