Search

06 Jun 2022

Limerick learn All-Ireland football qualifier opponents following draw

Limerick learn All-Ireland football qualifier opponents

Brian Donovan, of Limerick, in action against Daniel Dineen, of Cork, during the 2021 Munster football championship at TUS Gaelic Grounds

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

06 Jun 2022 9:51 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK will face Munster rivals Cork in Round 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship following Monday morning's All-Ireland qualifier draw.

The game will take place next weekend at a neutral venue which will be confirmed later today.

Monday morning's draw which was on RTE Radio 1s Morning Ireland programme also saw Clare pitted against Roscommon, while Kildare will take on Mayo and Donegal have been paired with Armagh.

Billy Lee's Limerick senior football side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Munster final defeat to Kerry in Killarney when they lock horns with the Leesiders next weekend.

Limerick had already beaten both Clare and Tipperary in this year's Munster championship.

Cork had also lot out to Kerry in the Munster championship, before easing past Louth in their first round qualifier fixture last weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media