Limerick learn All-Ireland football qualifier opponents following draw

Brian Donovan, of Limerick, in action against Daniel Dineen, of Cork, during the 2021 Munster football championship at TUS Gaelic Grounds
LIMERICK will face Munster rivals Cork in Round 2 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship following Monday morning's All-Ireland qualifier draw.
The game will take place next weekend at a neutral venue which will be confirmed later today.
Monday morning's draw which was on RTE Radio 1s Morning Ireland programme also saw Clare pitted against Roscommon, while Kildare will take on Mayo and Donegal have been paired with Armagh.
Billy Lee's Limerick senior football side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Munster final defeat to Kerry in Killarney when they lock horns with the Leesiders next weekend.
Limerick had already beaten both Clare and Tipperary in this year's Munster championship.
Cork had also lot out to Kerry in the Munster championship, before easing past Louth in their first round qualifier fixture last weekend.
Eamon Dennehy, ASTI President, Helen Lowe, ASTI Limerick North Branch and Kieran Christie, ASTI General Secretary.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.