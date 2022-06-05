Search

05 Jun 2022

Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached World Cup finals

05 Jun 2022 8:20 PM

Wales have ended what has at times seemed an interminable wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.

Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.

Much has changed in the last 64 years and, here, the PA news agency takes a look at how life then compares to now.

Average price of a pint

1958: Two shillings (24 pence)
2022: £3.96

Number One in the singles charts

June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry Now
June 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was

Who was UK Prime Minister?

1958: Harold Macmillan
2022: Boris Johnson

Average house price

1958: £2,049
2022: £260,771

Average petrol price

1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)
2022: £1.68 (per litre)

Most popular TV show

1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)
2022: Bridgerton

Average price of milk (per pint)

1958: 3p
2022: 49p

Most popular car

1958: Ford Anglia
2022: Vauxhall Corsa

Highest grossing film

1958: South Pacific
2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes

1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)
2022: £13.60

Size of British Army

1958: 615,500 personnel
2022: 148,000 personnel

Average price of a loaf of bread

1958: 4p
2022: £1.15

