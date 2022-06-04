Guilded and Hellomydarlin launch French raid for Bradley team

The Prix du Jockey Club may be the feature attraction at Chantilly on Sunday, but there is plenty of British interest in the supporting races.

Nick Bradley Racing has not been scared to send its runners overseas in search of prize-money in the past and do so again, with both Guilded and Hellomydarlin among the raiding party.

In 2021, Oscula, Corazon and Honey Sweet all struck gold on French soil and Nick Bradley, managing director for the syndicate, believes both of Sunday’s runners head to Chantilly with an each-way chance of enhancing the outfit’s fine cross-Channel record.

Guilded was last seen finishing second in the Listed Westow Stakes to fellow Karl Burke inmate Last Crusader at York and is set to line up in the Group Two Prix du Gros-Chene.

Action Last year…CORAZON🥇- Prix d'Arenberg(Gr.3)OSCULA🥇- Prix Six Perfections(Gr.3)HONEY SWEET🥇- Prix Zeddaan(Listed) On Sunday we have entries in…GUILDED – Prix Du Gros-Chene(Gr.2)HELLOMYDARLIN – Prix Marchand D'or(Listed)

“Her run last time at York was very good, the winner didn’t frank the form at Haydock, but she’s in very good form at home,” said Bradley

“She disappointed in her first run over there this year in the Prix Signy, but we’re hoping that it wasn’t the travelling and the procedures that are now involved and it was just a case of a lack of fitness on debut, which can happen.

“It doesn’t look the strongest of races for a Group Two and I think she goes there with a good each-way chance”

Also taking part in the five-furlong contest, which has been won by both Robert Cowell (Spirit Quartz, 2013) and William Haggas (Muthmir, 2015 and 2017) in the last 10 years, is Roger Varian’s Saint Lawrence, who finished third in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket when dropping back in trip to the minimum for his seasonal debut.

“It was a very good run I thought in the Palace House, I think he has tightened up for that race. He appears to be in great form at home and I’m happy with the horse in general and would expect him to go out there and run very well,” said the Carlburg Stables handler.

Also of note in the race is Guilded’s stablemate White Lavender and Joseph O’Brien’s recent Naas Listed winner, Brostaigh.

Bradley’s other runner at Chantilly, the George Boughey-trained Hellomydarlin, runs in the Listed Prix Marchand D’Or and will be looking to improve on her last run when she was well beaten in handicap company on the Knavesmire.

Bradley added: “My take on York was she was on the wrong part of the track and the ground was probably wrong for her. Everything went wrong and we can put a line through that.

“So now we go back to France to run against three-year-olds only. Six furlongs will suit her more than five furlongs and again, she goes there with a good each-way chance.”

Taking on Hellomydarlin is the Haggas-trained Perfect News, who is one of three runners for the Somerville Lodge handler on the card.

The daughter of Frankel was last seen finishing fifth in the Michael Seely Memorial Fillies’ Stakes at York and now drops back to six furlongs, while the winner of that race, Kevin Ryan’s Fonteyn sticks at a mile and runs in the Prix de Sandringham 35 minutes before.

The daughter of Farhh was opening her account at the fourth attempt in that York Listed event and her handler is hoping for further progress in France.

Ryan said: “She’s in good form, she’s done well since York and I’m really happy with her. She’s ready to take the next step.”

Haggas is again in opposition with Purplepay, who failed to land a blow on her first start for the handler in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but raced eight times in France while trained by Cedric Rossi last season. Grocer Jack also represents the Somerville Lodge team in the Group Two Grand Prix du Chantilly.