Search

04 Jun 2022

Imperial Fighter ready for Prix du Jockey Club battle

Imperial Fighter ready for Prix du Jockey Club battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jun 2022 4:41 PM

Andrew Balding’s Imperial Fighter will bid for Classic honours again when he takes his chance in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

The colt was last seen finishing third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh in late May, coming home two and a half lengths behind Godolphin’s English Guineas runner-up Native Trail.

The French Derby represents a step up in trip for the bay son of The Gurkha, something Balding feels will be of benefit to him as he runs over an extended 10 furlongs for the first time.

“We thought he ran very well in the Irish Guineas, that was an encouraging performance from him,” said Balding.

“This race is a step up in trip to a mile and a quarter, which we feel will work well.

“We’re really looking forward to running him.”

Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games took the French Guineas, the Poule d’Essai des Poulains, on his first start of the season and will represent the stable again and begin his race from stall 13.

“Sunday’s going to be an exciting day with the French Derby, Modern Games is heading there off the back of his French Guineas win,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

“He’s a rock-solid little horse, he does nothing but try to please us at home and his preparation has gone very well.

“He’s stepping up to a mile and a quarter and we’re confident that should be well within his compass, he’s a very genuine little horse.

“He goes in there with a Classic profile behind him.”

The British flag will also be flown by James Ferguson’s El Bodegon, who was disappointing in the Dante on his seasonal debut after a two-year-old campaign in which he was a Group One winner.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for both of the Irish-trained contenders, The Acropolis and Ivy League, ridden by Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore respectively.

The leading French-trained threat is Jean-Claude Rouget’s Al Hakeem, unbeaten at the track in three runs, with the trainer also set to run Prix de Guiche winner Vadeni and the fifth and sixth-placed horses in the French Guineas, Lassaut and Welwal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media