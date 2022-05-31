Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dismisses concerns about his fitness

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has dismissed concerns about his fitness after he missed the final game of the Premier League season.
Martinez was left out of the squad for the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City and was asked about rumours he needs a knee operation in a press conference ahead of Argentina’s game against Italy at Wembley on Wednesday.
“I don’t need anything,” the 29-year-old Argentina keeper said. “There is a bit of pain but I’ve had it since I was 17.
“I’ve been playing for two or three years without stopping but I have been discussing it with the doctors at the national team and I will be back for pre-season with Aston Villa on July 7.
“I’m absolutely fine.”
