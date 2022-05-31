Isaac Shelby a Newbury winner in famous Sangster silks

The famous emerald green and blue Robert Sangster colours, so often associated with the late Lester Piggott, were poignantly carried to victory by Isaac Shelby at Newbury on Tuesday.

Trainer Brian Meehan’s horses are in great form at present and he struck with an across-the-card double with two potentially smart maiden winners, as Show Respect also powered home at Leicester.

The latter had shown some promise when fourth in a six-furlong novice on debut 11 days ago at Goodwood for owner Stan Threadwell, whose horses run under the Family Amusements Ltd banner.

The Showcasing colt punched his Royal Ascot in no uncertain terms, with James Doyle’s mount powering to a three-and-three-quarter length success in the six-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Isaac Shelby is also set for better things after making a winning debut in the first division of the extended six-furlong Get A Run For Your Money At BetVictor Maiden Stakes at Newbury.

The iconic silks made famous by Piggott – who died on Sunday at the age of 86 – aboard the likes of top-class horses such as Rodrigo De Triano, The Minstrel, Alleged and Storm Bird, were sported by Sean Levey.

The Night Of Thunder juvenile broke smartly and raced on the front end throughout alongside Seductive Power.

Levey asked his mount to extend racing inside the final two furlongs and he picked up well in the final furlong to win impressively by three and a half lengths.

Meehan said: “He is a lovely horse, the one who won at Leicester – they are two lovely colts, actually.

“They have been so nice all winter and it is great, really.

“Isaac Shelby looks a nice prospect. I just love the way he does everything and he has the temperament to go with it as well. He is just a nice horse.

“He runs in those famous colours under the Manton Thoroughbreds VII banner. They are the people what Sam (Sangster) and I operate for on a regular basis. It is a whole bunch of people, so I am really pleased for them as well.

“He had a barrier trial at Lingfield and that went really well. He’s a horse with a superb temperament anyway and has always shown a lot of class and he has a lot of physical improvement to come as well.

“I’m stuck with him a little bit, as I thought there was a chance he might need the run in the sense that he will improve physically. I would be thinking the Superlative Stakes at the July meeting (at Newmarket) – he won’t go to Ascot for sure.”

Speaking from Newbury, Meehan added of Show Respect: “In fairness, I haven’t been able to speak to Stan (Threadwell) yet, but my plan, if he could turn up at Leicester today and do the business, which he has, then I would take him to the Coventry Stakes.

“I’m very lucky. I have had some wonderful owners like Stan, who have stuck by me over the years, so you can keep going and hope you can find some nice horses for them again – and these two are nice horses.”

Bookmakers Paddy Power installed Show Respect at 33-1 (first show) for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 14.