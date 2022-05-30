Search

30 May 2022

Iga Swiatek recovers from rare dropped set to reach French Open quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek recovers from rare dropped set to reach French Open quarter-finals

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

30 May 2022 8:45 PM

Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time in more than a month but stayed on course for the French Open title by beating ailing teenager Zheng Qinwen.

There was some doubt that the seemingly unstoppable world number one was going to extend her winning streak to 32 matches when Zheng snatched the first set despite trailing 5-2.

The 19-year-old from China was also 5-2 down in the tie-break, but reeled off five consecutive points to win it.

However, a thigh injury ultimately cost the unlucky Zheng the chance of a major upset as Swiatek won 6-7 (5) 6-0 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals.

“She’s playing amazing tennis, I’ve never had chance to play her before and I was surprised by some of her shots,” said the 20-year-old from Poland.

“Huge congrats to her. I’m pretty happy I could come back from a frustrating first set and I’m proud of myself that I’m still in the tournament.

“The quarter-final is such a stressful round so hopefully I can loosen up.”

Swiatek will face American 11th seed Jessica Pegula, who beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 4-6 6-2 6-3, in the last eight.

There will definitely be a Russian in the semi-finals with Veronika Kudermetova and Daria Kasatkina to meet each other.

Banned from Wimbledon, the Russians are making hay in Paris with Kudermetova beating American 22nd seed Madison Keys and Kasatkina defeating Camila Giorgi, the 28th seed from Italy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media