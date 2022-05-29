Ryan Jack replaced by Allan Campbell in Scotland squad for World Cup play-offs

Ryan Jack is out of Scotland’s 2022 World Cup play-off against Ukraine, with Steve Clarke drafting in uncapped Allan Campbell as a replacement.
The 30-year-old Rangers midfielder, who finished the season with a goal in the Light Blues’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, has reportedly picked up a calf injury and will miss the crunch game at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.
Jack will also miss the final against Wales in Cardiff should Scotland get through their semi.
As confirmed on the team’s Twitter account, Clarke has brought in Luton midfielder Campbell after the 23-year-old former Motherwell man’s impressive season in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Scotland boss will get his full squad together on Monday as he looks to take his side to Qatar later in the year, which would be the national team’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998.
Marine Cove is a beautiful development and is located within walking distance of all local amenities including Foynes Yacht Club, St.Senans GAA grounds and the Flying Boat Museum
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.