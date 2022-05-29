Search

29 May 2022

Carlo Ancelotti points to Real Madrid history after record Champions League win

Carlo Ancelotti points to Real Madrid history after record Champions League win

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

29 May 2022 2:23 AM

Carlo Ancelotti claimed Real Madrid’s long European history makes it easier to win the Champions League after becoming the first coach to win the competition four times.

A year on from leaving Everton and making a shock return to the Bernabeu, the well-travelled Italian added the club’s 14th European crown to this season’s LaLiga title.

Ancelotti won the European Cup twice as a player with AC Milan, who he then led to the Champions League twice as manager before winning another during his first spell in Madrid.

Vinicius Junior secured a record-breaking fourth as coach as Real won Saturday’s final against Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France.

“This title was the most difficult I’ve ever won,” Ancelotti said. “The side were pushed on to fight by the fact nobody believed we could win it.

“We created a good atmosphere. I think we’ve deserved to win this competition. We’ve suffered, but we have never given up. We got through today’s game well.

“The key was to not give their front three any space in behind. We won, deservedly, against a great side who haven’t lost many games this season.

“It’s easier to win the Champions League with Madrid than with another side! There’s many reasons for that. The fans are special, this club is special. I’m so happy. I’m happier than ever.

“I’ve come back to Madrid, we’ve had a spectacular season.”

It has been a campaign to cherish for all connected to Madrid, with Thibaut Courtois the star of the final thanks to pulling out the performance of his life.

“I said to Thibaut before the game – I’ve got you to the final, now it’s time for you to win it,” Ancelotti added. “And that’s what he did.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media