28 May 2022

Star Of Lady M shines in Hilary Needler Trophy

28 May 2022 4:00 PM

Star Of Lady M reeled in long-time leader Primrose Ridge to get back to winning ways in the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

Winner of her first two starts at Redcar and Ripon, she failed to handle Chester’s tight turns when odds-on for the Lily Agnes last time out.

As a result she was able to be backed at 7-1 in what looked a deep field, with David Loughnane’s Lily Agnes winner Absolutelyflawless sent off the 9-4 favourite.

It all went wrong at the start for William Buick’s mount, though, who was squeezed coming out of the stalls meaning she found herself in last place.

Darryll Holland’s Primrose Ridge was bounced out and attempted to make all and entering the final furlong it appeared she had seen them all off.

However, Danny Tudhope had saved just enough up his sleeve on Star Of Lady M and as Primrose Ridge tired, the David O’Meara-trained filly went on to win by three-quarters of a length.

“Chester was a bit of a disaster, she was on the wrong leg the whole way round and Danny was never happy, they went too hard up front and the race well apart,” said O’Meara.

“She might not have handled the soft ground either at Chester, but we knew we could just put a line through it.

“Danny gave her a great ride and she really dug deep. I suspect the owners might want to go to Ascot.

“She’s still improving. That’s three wins from four runs now and hopefully there’s more to come.”

Tudhope said: “We just put a line through Chester, she hated it.

“But also I think she’s better chasing something rather than making the running. We got a nice lead today and she picked up well. I don’t see why you wouldn’t go to Ascot.”

