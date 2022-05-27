Events in Monaco take centre stage – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.
Harry Kane made an appearance on The Tonight Show.
Phil Foden and Mason Mount were in Monaco.
Liverpool touched down.
Jamie Carragher headed to France.
An eventful day for Crouchy.
Jesse Marsch reflected on his time at Leeds so far.
Rotherham messed up.
Stoke remembered.
Arsenal turned the clock back.
Happy birthday!
Genie Bouchard turned the town pink.
England’s football team helped the cricket team.
What a catch!
Pat Cummins continued his recovery.
The Formula One circus arrived in Monaco.
And the special helmets were out in force.
Johanna Saar, pictured front with her three daughters after winning the International Veuve Clicquot Award for Business Women of the Year 1987
Robert Hickey claims the council cut the hedge on the main road in recent weeks and about 12 feet in the public road leading to his property but stopped there
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.