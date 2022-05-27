Search

27 May 2022

Motherwell recruit Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

27 May 2022 7:11 PM

Motherwell have signed Blair Spittal from Ross County on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old, who can play in midfield or attack, will join the Fir Park club for pre-season following the expiry of his deal in Dingwall.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was delighted to make Spittal his first new recruit of the close-season.

“We are very happy to bring Blair to our club and add to our attacking options,” Alexander told Motherwell’s website.

“He was one of several standouts at Ross County in 2021-22 and displayed great versatility, which enhanced our ambition to sign him.

“He also showed a real positive attitude to signing for us when we first met, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Spittal began his career in Rangers’ academy before breaking through into the first-team ranks with Queens Park.

He then played for Dundee United and Partick Thistle before moving to County three years ago.

He scored 12 goals in more than 70 appearances for the Dingwall club, with seven of his strikes coming in the campaign just finished.

