Appleby confirms Nations Pride will be added to Derby field

Charlie Appleby has confirmed Nations Pride will be supplemented for the Cazoo Derby on Saturday week.

The Moulton Paddocks handler already had two contenders for this year’s renewal of the premier Classic in Blue Riband Trial winner Nahanni and Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Walk Of Stars.

But after giving that pair an experience of Epsom at the Cazoo Gallops Morning on Monday, Appleby revealed that Nations Pride could be added to the field pending a crucial midweek workout.

The Teofilo colt has won four of his five starts to date and Appleby confirmed on Friday morning that he will be supplemented on Monday morning at a cost of £75,000.

“He worked on Wednesday with a reliable and very able lead horse and he looked very good. Importantly, he has done well since. I have been delighted with him since the gallop,” Appleby told the Godolphin website.

🔵 Nations Pride runs away with the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Newmarket Stakes! Yet another seriously impressive performance for Charlie Appleby and William Buick 🏇 @godolphin pic.twitter.com/LdQmpQpYsr — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) April 29, 2022

“He has the right profile for Epsom. He’s got five runs under his belt, having won the Jumeirah Derby and then taking the Newmarket Stakes, where William (Buick) was very pleased the way he went through the line, which has given us as good an indication as any that the step up to a mile and a half is going to suit him.

“Therefore, we think he deserves to be supplemented on Monday morning.”

Appleby sees Nations Pride’s experience as a valuable asset, adding: “On Derby day there’s a huge crowd, the fanfare of it all. I feel you have to have experience to take into it.

“Cantering a mile and a half down to the start as well. There’s a lot of challenges for a three-year-old early in his career, and the more experience is beneficial, which is what he brings to the table.”