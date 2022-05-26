Search

26 May 2022

Nicola Wilson moved to specialist spinal rehabilitation centre in Middlesbrough

Nicola Wilson has been transferred from intensive care to a specialist spinal rehabilitation unit following a cross-country fall during the Badminton Horse Trials earlier this month.

The European individual eventing champion, 45, fell from her horse JL Dublin on May 7, and had been receiving treatment at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being transferred to James Cook hospital in Middlesbrough, home to one of the leading spinal centres in the country, on Wednesday.

A statement from British Equestrian said: “Although it was a long and tiring journey, Nicola is comfortable, in good spirits and is pleased to be closer to home.

“At this early stage Nicola’s recovery is progressing well, with sensation and movement returning to her lower and upper limbs.

“There will be a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead but with the support from experts, family and friends combined with her positive attitude she is in the best place to optimise her recovery.

“Nicola, husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff who looked after her so well at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.”

Wilson, who is from Northallerton in North Yorkshire, won European individual and team gold aboard JL Dublin in Switzerland last year.

She was also a member of Great Britain’s silver medal-winning team at the London 2012 Olympics.

