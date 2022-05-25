Search

25 May 2022

Festy Ebosele named in Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League

Festy Ebosele named in Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 2:32 PM

Derby striker Festy Ebosele has been handed a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up as manager Stephen Kenny increased his attacking options for the forthcoming Nations League campaign.

The 19-year-old, who will join Serie A side Udinese on July 1 after agreeing a five-year deal earlier this year, has been included in a 27-man party along with uncapped Blackpool forward CJ Hamilton and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi.

There is also a return for Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie, with Tottenham’s Matt Doherty injured.

Kenny will, however, be without injured Norwich pair Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah, and there is no place once again for Brighton’s Aaron Connolly.

The Republic, who drew with Belgium and beat Lithuania in friendlies in March, open their League B campaign against Armenia in Yerevan on June 4 before welcoming Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium four days later and then Scotland on June 11.

They will bring down the curtain on their season on June 14 when they face Ukraine for a second time in Lodz in Poland.

Squad: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Alan Browne (Preston), Jason Knight (Derby), Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Scott Hogan (Birmingham), Will Keane (Wigan), Michael Obafemi (Swansea), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media