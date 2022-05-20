Limerick Racecourse unveils exciting summer programme

LIMERICK'S Greenmount Park has unveiled its Summer Programme 2022.

In all, the Patrickswell venue will stage seven meetings across May, June and July. “We are bursting for the off,” enthused Limerick General Manager Emma White ahead of two upcoming Twilight meetings on May 26 and May 27.

“We have put in place what are special days’ racing, from our BBQ Evenings, one of which features the brilliant Nathan Carter, to Ladies Day. For the last two Summers, followers were unfortunately unable to join us for a day’s racing action. Now, let’s hope we can all come together once more and enjoy ourselves at Limerick Races.”

At the heart of Limerick’s Summer Programme is Ladies Day on Saturday afternoon, June 11.

Celebrity stylist Celia Holman-Lee will showcase the latest fashion from local boutiques such as Newcastle West outlets Ela Maria and Kimono, Lady Penelope (Adare), White Feather Boutique and Glitzi Bitz, both Limerick.

“I love a day out at the races and what a fantastic amenity in Limerick Racecourse that we have on our doorsteps. It’s great that we can finally have another Ladies Day at Limerick,” Celia Holman-Lee said.

Best Dressed will be judged by TV presenter Meghann Scully, with an array of prizes courtesy of Keane’s Jewellers, The Limerick Strand Hotel and Hugh Campbell Hair Group.

An Afternoon Tea package for Ladies Day is €35.

Regeneron Family Raceday has been announced for Friday June 17. Visit www.limerickraces.ie for further information on the summer programme.