Newcastle West Golf Club launches Pro Am

SOME of the greats of Limerick sport converged on Newcastle West Golf Club on Friday last for the launch of their Pro-Am which is scheduled to be hosted by the club on Saturday, August 27.

PGA Tournament Director, Yvonne Cassidy is confident that the one-day tournament will attract the top professionals from the 2021 Order of Merit. The event, which is sponsored by Michael O’Riordan’s company STL Logistics, carries a prize fun of €15,000, making it one of the biggest one-day Pro-Am tournaments in Ireland.

Amateurs from far and wide are chomping at the bit to test their skills against those of some of the best professionals in the country in a format that will place three amateurs in a team of four that will include a top Pro. Forty-eight teams will compete, with two stableford scores to count per hole – a handicap limit of 28 for men and 36 for ladies will also apply.

Pat Magner (Treasurer), speaking on behalf of the club, thanked STL Logistics for their generous sponsorship; words that were endorsed by Club chairperson, Bernie Moloney; Club Captains, Nelius Murphy and Rose Fitzgerald, who expressed their sincere gratitude to STL Logistics and the O ’Riordan family for their unstinting support.

Michael, who is an honorary life member, has also held down the positions of Captain, President and Director and has represented the club with distinction in the National Cups and Shields competitions.

Prizes for the winning professional and the top three amateur teams will be presented on the night. A limited number of entries, at €400 per team, are still available and qualifying competitions will continue over the coming months – details at newcastlewestgolfclub.com

For further information and enquiries: contact the office at 069/76500 Ext 20.