Limerick Atheltics News: A 'wow' week for Mooreabbey Milers

A Wow Week For The Purple And White On Roads, Trails, Mountains and Fields

Ballyneale 5k

Last Friday night week Willie O Donoghue took part in the first race of the 3 counties challenge. The 3 counties challenge is a four race series organised and hosted by Carrick On Suir AC. It was to be a fruitful night for Willie and the club as Willie scored a category win in the first race of this event.

Templemore Throws Festival

One week on from his senior throws success Larry O Grady was back in Templemore throwing and jumping in the Templemore throws festival. At time of going to press there is still no results available for Larry's events

Graded Meet

Here's a name you are going to hear a lot about on the future Ben Coughlan. Ben ran in first meeting of this years Dublin Graded Track and Field Championships which occurred on Wednesday the 27th April at Tallaght Stadium. Ben still hot from his trip around the streets of Kilkenny three weeks ago took part in the 3000m finishing 4th in 8.59 his first ever race on an outdoor track over 3,000m.

IMRA Munster (Ballyhouras)

The Ballyhoura three event race day got under way last Saturday morning at 7am under the guidance of race directors Robbie Williams and Paul Carroll. The Ballyhoura events started and finished in the town of Kilfinane where the routes weaved their way through the narrow country roads and up forest trails as they loop through the countryside. The Ballyhoura Trail Half Marathon of 21.1kms kicked off at 11 am, The Ballyhoura Trail Marathon of 42km kicked off at 9am and arguably most difficult of all The Ballyhoura Trail Ultra Marathon of 60kms kicked off at 7am. Kevin Lenihan made the early morning start to Kilfinane toeing the line for the ultra at 7am followed by Aoife Courtney at 11am running in the half marathon. Our duo pulled out great performances with Kevin finishing 7th in the ultra and Aoife finishing 5th lady in the half. Club volunteers giving up their day, on the day were Lynda Hynes, Willie O Donoghue, Tom Blackburn and Ger and Jane Griffin.

The Great Limerick Run

We had one man take on the great Limerick run marathon challenge last Sunday morning 26.2 miles through Limerick's thoroughfare including Limerick’s city centre, University of Limerick, picturesque countryside and riverside locations. The marathon for Thomas Mulcahy started at the People’s Park. The course then headed via Childers Road, Rosbrien Road, Punches Close, O’Connell Avenue, Glentworth Street & Henry Street. The route then sweeps onto Clare Street taking in the historic Canal Bank, the University and Castletroy area was next on the sites to be visited, taking in the superb University Campus and the Living Bridge. The marathon course then returned to the city centre along the newly upgraded Plassey Bank where the halfway point was finally reached on Parnell Street. The route then continued to Raheen, passing Old Crescent Rugby club on the Rosbrien road. The route travelled through Churchfield Meadow’s and Mulcair Road in Dooradoyle before returning to the city centre via Rosbrien Road. The route then crossed to the west side of the River Shannon crossing Sarsfield bridge before turning onto O’Callaghan Strand. The route circles the North Circular Road where it then rejoined the Ennis Road. From union cross on the Ennis Road the route travelled outbound to the Gaelic Grounds, into Brookville and then exited again at the Gaelic Grounds. Leaving from here was setting you on the final route back along the Ennis Road once again crossing Sarsfield bridge before finishing on O’Connell Street outside the Augustinian Church. Thomas ran a sub 3 hour marathon finishing in 2.53.18 in 47 position.

The half marathon 13.1 miles through a mixture of Limerick’s city centre, riverside, suburb and countryside was where Barry Hartnett, Anthony Ryan (1hr 49) running his first organised event since childhood, Perry Power, Mary Hinchy (2.09), Marianne Blackwell (2hrs 23) and Padraigin Riggs were last Sunday morning for the great Limericks run half marathon.Starting at Pery Square heading to Raheen, passing Old Crescent Rugby club on the Rosbrien road. The route travelled through Churchfield Meadow’s and Mulcair Road in Dooradoyle before returning to the city centre via Rosbrien Road. The route then crossed to the west side of the River Shannon crossing Sarsfield bridge before turning onto O’Callaghan Strand. The route circles the North Circular Road where it then rejoined the Ennis Road. From union cross on the Ennis Road the route travelled outbound to the Gaelic Grounds, into Brookville and then exited again at the Gaelic Grounds. Leaving from here was setting you on the final route back along the Ennis Road once again crossing Sarsfield bridge before finishing on O’Connell Street outside the Augustinian Church. Finally we had a crew of 10 runners run in the 6 mile event who also took in a host of historical, cultural and sporting sites along the way. Jason Collins, Ann Cummins, Mary O Connell, Mandy Parslow, Jayden Kiely, Aisling Fraher, Davena Flynn, Edel Leonard, Aine Morrissey and Mary Magner also starting at Pery Square where the route then crossed to the west side of the River Shannon crossing Sarsfield bridge before turning onto O’Callaghan Strand. The route circles the North Circular Road where it then rejoined the Ennis Road. From union cross on the Ennis Road the route travelled outbound to the Gaelic Grounds, into Brookville and then exited again at the Gaelic Grounds. Leaving from here was setting you on the final route back along the Ennis Road once again crossing Sarsfield bridge before finishing on O’Connell Street outside the Augustinian Church.



Children’s Event

As the pre curser to the main event there was a children's run for fun event on Saturday. We had a trio from the purple and white clubs juvenile section Doireann Moloney, Zara Flynn and Neasa Moloney stand on the start line running varying distances from 1k to 2k.

Banteer 5 Mile

Ann Cummins made the trip Cork side the weekend before last to run in the Banteer 5 mile. The 5 mile route follows a figure of 8 pattern. The first mile started close to Banteer and was mostly flat, the second mile has an ascent of around 110ft which is spread out across the whole second mile, the third mile is a bit like a mirror image of the second mile in that there's a drop of about 110ft spread out across the mile with the fourth and fifth miles pretty much flat and fast. The key to beating this course was to get to the two mile mark in one piece so to use the advantage of the last three miles which Ann did with the greatest of ease.

Climb For Eve

In February this year, Eve the worrier princess reached 1,000 days of chemotherapy treatment having started when she was 9 months old for the rare form of cancer that she has on her brain and spine.

Now at 3 and a half years the Warrior Princess has defied the expectations

Her family felt this huge milestone of 1000 days needed to be marked, in some way so challenged themselves, family and the wider community to climb 1000metres and reach the top of Ireland's highest mountain Carrauntoohil and raise money for 4 charities that had supported them on this journey with Eve, Blood Bike Dublin, Caring Matters Now Ireland, Hugh's House, The Jack & Jill Children's Foundation.

Clubs couch to 5k member Peter Commons took part in this charity event.

Ballylanders AFC 5k Walk/Fun Run

A 5k fun run/walk took place last Saturday morning in aid of the Ballylanders ladies senior soccer club

from the club house in castlepark, Ballylanders. We had two members supporting this neighbouring parish event Dariusz Gazdowicz and Mary Magner.

The Michael 'Curley' Cunningham 4 Mile

Remembering 'Curley' on his 5th Anniversary doing what Curley loved most! running. The Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile Road Race will take place on Friday the 13th of May in the village of Galbally home to Mooreabbey Milers at 7.30pm. Registration on the night €15 in the community hall. Prizes for the top 3 males and females and 1st male and female junior. Spot prizes on the night with refreshments after.

Club Events For The Diary

Club events planned for 2022

The Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile (13th May) NEXT FRIDAY NIGHT

The Mooreabbey 10 Mile (10th July)

The Mile Dash (31st December)

World Masters Mountain Race Clonmel 2022

**REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

at https://wmmrch2022.ie**

All eyes and ears look and listen up!!!!.....!!!! because I think you won't want to miss or pass up an opportunity of a life time to represent your country in an amazing event to be held in our back yard per say. As many of you will know by now Ireland were successful in the bid to host the World Masters Mountain Race this coming September. There will be a great opportunity for all to ~~take the course on a test drive ~~ on June 19th to be known as the '**Great Irish Run**' registration on https://www.imra.ie/users/myimraselecttype/

before committing and signing up for the big event itself on September 3rd. To participate in the event there are NO qualifications and the only restriction lies is that you must be over the age of 35 and under 80 be familiar with mountain running, competitive over 10k and very fit.

So if your willing to back yourself we are ready to back you and we would only love to see a flood of green jerseys on the trail.

Event details can be found on the website https://www.wmmrch2022.ie/

**(Route Reccing) Stay tuned to our social media pages for route recci date and times**

Adult Training

Adult training takes place on Tuesday and Thursday nights in the community field Galbally from 7pm to 8pm.

Newbies are always welcome, so should you have an interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook or on Instagram and we will point your running shoes in the right direction.