Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Notes

Ballykisteen

Results of Club singles 23rd & 24th April: 1st Brian Fitzgerald 45 pts, 2nd James Power 44 pts, 3rd Stephen Carroll 43 pts, Best Gross : Ewan Mcloughlin

Senior Cup & Barton Shield 1st rounds: The Club had a very successful couple of days in Interclub Golf. Ballykisteen were at home to Nenagh and recorded a 3/2 victory, our first victory at Senior Cup in Ballykisteen's 27yr history. This was a huge achievement for our club and manager PJ Carey was very proud of his team.

Two days later Ballykisteen won again this time in Adare Manor. With a Barton Shield 1st round victory, the dust had not settled when again Declan O'Leary/Gordan Sillett at 1 and Ewan McLoughlin/Sean Calvert at 2 were in action again and overcame Kevin Kearney/Liam Lenihan & Alan Purcell/Brian Murray of Adare Manor, Ballykisteen winning overall 2 up on hole 17 with Ewan & Sean 6 up, PJ Carey also managed and extends his congratulations two both Senior Cup & Barton Shield players and to the wonderful support we had in Ballykisteen and Adare Manor.

Sponsorship: We would like to thank Pierse Motors Tipperary for their sponsorship of our Divot Bags. We also want to thank PJ Mcloughlin and Owen O’Keeffe for the sponsorship of the new compressor which is now up and running.

Ballyneety

Men Open singles: 1st Shane Mc Grath 40 points, 2nd John Coleman 40 points, 3rd Graeme Loughman 39 points, 4th Tommy Ward 39 points, 5th David Hickey 37 points.

Ladies: 1st Angela O Connell 40 points, 2nd Dolores Curtin 37 points, 3rd Alonso O Halloran 36 points

Seniors April Medal: 1st Eddie Sheehan 45 points, 2nd James Leonard 39 points, 3rd Gerry Dillion 38 points, 4th John Cooney 38 points. Congratulations to our J B Carr team managed by Michael John Cosgrave assisted by Connie Ryan who beat Newcastle west in county semi-final. Team: Paudie Hehir & Tom Barrett, Eamon Mc Grath & John O Regan, Joe Grimes & Ger Whelan, Micheal Butler & Flan Connolly, John Malone & Tom Clohessy

Charleville

Winter League Results Final April 24: Cup Winners Jim Brennan (Team: Jim Brennan, Ger Browne, Mike Irwin, Christy Dennehy, Christy Costelloe). Shield Winners Paul O’Shea (Team: Paul O’Shea, Tom Collins, Paddy Dwane, Jaochim Stokes, John Collins)

Tuesday Open Singles 26th April 2022: 1st Shane Liddy 39 Pts (16)

SOUTH MUNSTER SENIORS : 18 HOLES SINGLES STABLEFORD WEDNESDAY April 27: Cat A H/C 0-14. 1st Jackie McCarthy (9) 41 Pts, 2nd John P Collins (14) 38 Pts, Cat B H/C 14.5-18.5 1st Denis 2nd Vincent Egan (17) 36 Pts, Cat C H/C 18.6-54 r1st Sean F O’Connor (28) 42 Pts, 2nd Anthony Fitzgerald (30)

LADIES RESULTS: Young at Heart Monday April 25: 1st Lelia Dunworth (40) 25 Pts C/B, 2nd Helen Murray (43) 25 Pts, 3rd Linda Curtin (33) 24 Pts

LADIES 18 HOLE SINGLE STABLEFORD: Thursday 28th April, 2022, 1st Helen Murray (43) 39 Pts, 2nd Nola Murray (32) 37 Pts, 3rd Linda Curtin (34) 35 Pts c/b

County Tipperary

PGA Professional Prize: Next weekend we have the PGA Professional Prize; there are two competitions, a Ladies and a Gents Stableford Competition with many prizes sponsored by our professional Marian Riordan as a thank you to all the members for their support over the past year and it also marks one full year since Marian came to Dundrum.

Ladies Golf: Tuesday morning ladies played a scramble on the back 9 with very close scoring. Coming out on top were Marie O’Connor, Margaret King and Pauline Walsh. Well done ladies. Congratulations to all our winners and many thanks to Josie Alley for kindly sponsoring this competition once again this year and every year since the establishment of the club which is much appreciated by our club.

Mixed Scramble; The Thursday evening mixed scramble which was kindly sponsored by Coolmore Stud thanks to Helena Ryan. It was very well supported with 22 teams playing. The results were; in 1st place Dorothy Hannigan, Johnny Hannigan & Paul Kavanagh (28.5) in 2nd place Helena Ryan, Albie Maher & Liam Maher(28.7) in 3rd place Liz Higgins, Pat Ryan & John McGrath (28.9). We have a very busy golfing calendar for the month of May with two medal competitions, On Sunday 11 & Wednesday 15 it is the Perpetual Cup which is Strokeplay. We have a 9-hole qualifier on Wednesday May 18th. On Sunday 22nd & Wednesday 25th we have the 3Ts competition. Our next Mixed Scramble is on Thursday 26th.

Lady Captain Niamh will host her Lady Captain’s Day away on Sunday May 29th in the beautiful Gold Coast more details to follow.

Mens Golf: The results of the 9-hole Wednesday competition; in 1st place Phil Ryan (12) 20pts. In 2nd place Adam Buckley (2) 20pts. Best Gross Martin Kane (2) 18pts.

Bank Holiday Open Singles sponsored by the Golf Shop: In 1st Place Ian Gough Slievenamon G C with 41pts; in 2nd Thomas Power Callan G C with 39pts, Best Gross David Cosgrave Kilkenny G C with 39pts; 3rd Thomas Quealy Dundrum G C with 39pts. The winners of the Two’s competition; Darragh Browne with 2 @ 12th, Vinny Downey with 2 @ 6th; George Ryan 2 @ 3rd; Joe Treacy with 2 @ 12th Anthony Reade with 1 @ the 6th

Congratulations to Anthony Reade on a hole In One on the 6th. Anthony Reade gets half the pot for Hole in One; €74.00 go to Anthony with the rest getting €18 added to their Golf Shop account. On the weekend of May 14th & 15th we have the Club Singles Qualifier.

Open Singles: The results of Fridays Open Singles; in 1st place Brian Mackey with 38Pts, in 2nd place Stuart Kavanagh with 38pts. Best Gross Adam Buckley with 34pts.

Seniors Golf: The results of last week’s 15-hole scramble; in first place John Grogan, Liam Treacy & Diarmuid O’Connor & Charlie Gaffney 48.9 (46.9+2) 2nd Davy Fitzgerald, Liam Ryan (Cashel) & John Graves 51.6. 3rd P J Kelly, Liam Ryan (Con) & Denis Ryan 54. (B3)

Kilrush

Men: 30 Apr - 1 May Clean Ireland Prize, 1 Michael Bolton (31) 38 pts, 2 Jim Young Snr (9) 38 pts, 3 Noel Thornton (17) 38 pts, 4 Bill Murphy (30) 38 pts, Cat 1 Gearoid Williams (14) 37 pts, Cat 2 Andrew Egan (17) 36 pts, Cat 3 Sean Finucane (23) 35 pts

Women: 28 Apr Central Sports 18 Hole, 1-Muriel Kiely (30) 37 pts, 2-Jean Lorigan (33) 34 pts. 12 Hole Winner: Anne McMahon 23pts



Limerick

Ladies' Open Day: Team of 3: 1st Renagh Murphy Tipperary, P/H 9, Margaret Keyes Adare Manor, P/H 12, Theresa Lillis Adare Manor, P/H 32, 89 points, 2nd Nuala McGann Limerick, P/H 24, Eithne Murphy Limerick, P/H 21, Deirdre Kiernan Castletroy, P/H 24, 85 points, 3rd Cassie Cotter-Browne Limerick, P/H 23, Clare Hamilton Doneraile, P/H 18, Maryll McCarthy Muskerry P/H 18, 84 points

Ladies' April Medal: Saturday 16th and Tuesday 19th April 2022: 1st Geraldine Walsh P/H 32 71 nett, 2nd Patricia Novakovic P/H 25 72 nett, Best Gross Grainne Dalton P/H 4 86 gross, 3rd Ailish Dilger P/H 16 75 nett, 4th Fiona Collins P/H 31 76 nett (b9)

Maine Valley

Singles 30 April/1 May sponsored by Paul Fitzgerald & Son: 1st Mervin Clifford (23) 43pts, 2nd Michael J O'Sullivan (9) 42pts (back 9), 3rd Donie Evans (15) 42pts Division 1 (index up to 13.4): Donal Lynch (11) 41pts, Division 2 (index 13.5 to 17.0) Gary Stynes (15) 41pts Division 3 (index 17.1 to 22.0) Con Murphy (21) 38pts Division 4 (index 22.1 and above) Seamus Mannix (29) 39pts Top 20 2021 playoff winner Mervin Clifford (23) 43pts.