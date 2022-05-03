LISTEN: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 16

Jerome O'Connell and Donn O'Sullivan are back this week with another Limerick GAA Show Podcast. They chat about Limerick's SFC win over Clare, the Minor footballers clash with Tipperary, the U20 hurlers final against Tipperary, as well as the Senior Hurling meeting of, yes, you guessed it, Tipperary on Sunday. Oh, and yes, there is a Wedding mention
