Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
GOLF
RBC HERITAGE
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
SOCCER
PSV EINDHOVEN V LEICESTER
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.45PM
DARTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SOCCER
LYON V WEST HAM
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM
CYCLING
TOUR OF SICILY
EUROSPORT 1, 12.50PM
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
GOLF
RBC HERITAGE
SKY SPORTS GOLF, NOON
RUGBY
LEINSTER V CONNACHT
BT SPORT 1, 5.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM NEWCASTLE
ITV4, 1.45PM
RUGBY
BRISTOL V SALE
BT SPORT 1, 8PM
SOCCER
AC MILAN V GENOA
BT SPORT 2, 8PM
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
SNOOKER
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
EUROSPORT 1, 10AM
SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V BRIGHTON
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL
BBC1, 3.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V EXETER
BT SPORT 2, 3PM
HURLING
WEXFORD V GALWAY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
HURLING
CORK V LIMERICK
RTE2, 4PM
HURLING
WATERFORD V TIPPERARY
RTE2, 2PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V RANGERS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V CRYSTAL PALACE
UTV, 4.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM FAIRYHOUSE
RTE2, 2.30PM
