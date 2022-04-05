Search

05 Apr 2022

Limerick players named in Ireland U19s squad for France double header

Ruadhán Quinn, left, of Crescent College Comprehensive, who has been named in the Ireland U19 squad, pictured with Posi Obasa after Crescent's Munster Schools Senior Cup final win

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

05 Apr 2022 5:16 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland U19s, supported by PwC, will play two fixtures against their French counterparts during the Easter window.

The first fixture will take place at Queens University Belfast on the 11th April and the second fixture between the two sides will take place on the 16th April at St Mary’s College RFC in Dublin.

The Ireland U19s coaching group is led by Kieran Hallett (Leinster Elite Player Development Officer) alongside Andrew Browne (Connacht Elite Player Development Officer) and Mark Butler (Munster Talent Coach).

Ireland U19 Squad:

Forwards
Jack Boal (Ulster/Belfast Harlequins RFC)
Patrick Browne (Ulster/Ballymena RFC)
James Doyle (Leinster/Enniscorthy RFC)
George Hadden (Leinster/Clontarf FC)
Conall Henchy (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)
Charlie Irvine (Ulster/QUB RFC)
Daniel Leane (Leinster/St Mary’s College RFC)
Danny McCarthy (Munster/Midleton RFC)
Gus McCarthy (Leinster/Blackrock College)
Paddy McCarthy (Leinster/Blackrock College)
James McNabney (Ulster/Ballymena RFC)
Liam Molony (Leinster/Blackrock College)
George Morris (Leinster/Gonzaga College)
George Shaw (IQ Rugby/Cardiff Uni)
Ruadhan Quinn (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

Backs
Henry Buttimer (Munster/Rockwell College)
Hugh Cooney (Leinster/Blackrock College)
Josh Costello (Munster/Shannon RFC)
Liam McCarthy (Munster/Bandon Grammar School)
James Nicholson (Leinster/St Michael’s College)
Ihechi Oji (Munster/Cistercian College Roscrea)
Andrew O’Mahony (Munster/UCC RFC)
Sam Prendergast (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)
Ross Taylor (Ulster/Armagh RFC)
Rory Telfer (Ulster/Coleraine Grammar School)
Harry West (Connacht/Kings Hospital/Ballina RFC)
James Wright (Ulster/Ballymena RFC)

Ireland U19 Fixtures April 2022
Ireland U19 v France U19, Monday 11th April, 2022 QUB RFC KO 14.00
Ireland U19 v France U19, Saturday 16th April, 2022 St Mary’s College RFC KO 14.00

