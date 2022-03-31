Search

31 Mar 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

GOLF
TEXAS OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

SNOOKER
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
ITV4, 12.45PM

DARTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

GOLF
SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 11AM

RUGBY LEAGUE
WIGAN V HULL
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

GOLF
TEXAS OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 3PM

SOCCER
WORLD UP DRAW
BBC1, 4.45PM

RUGBY
SALE V SARACENS
BT SPORT1, 7.45PM

RUGBY LEAGUE
LEEDS V ST HELENS
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

RUGBY
SHARKS V DRAGONS
PREMIER SPORT 2, 6.30PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

RUGBY
BENETTON V CONNACHT
RTE2, 12NOON

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V WATFORD
BT SPORT 1, 12NOON

RUGBY
MUNSTER V LEINSTER
RTE2, 7PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
LIMERICK V LOUTH
TG4, 4.45PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

SOCCER
RANGERS V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

GAELIC FOOTBALL
KERRY V MAYO
TG4, 4PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
SPURS V NEWCASTLE
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
TEXAS OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 6PM

