Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry to face replay in Munster Junior B football final

THE wait for a new Munster Junior B Football champion, suspended for the past two seasons because of Covid-19, must continue for another few weeks after Limerick's Granagh-Ballingarry played out an exciting 1-7 to 0-10 draw with Randal Óg of Cork in Knockaderry on Saturday afternoon.

The Cork champions, favoured after dumping Kerry's Moyvane after a semi-final shootout, started with all guns blazing, but were rocked by Ballingarry blitz midway through the first half which left them trailing by six before a dominant final quarter not only saw them draw level but left them on the brink of

victory.

Denis O'Connor's two points for the Limerick side had them 0-3 to 0-1 to the good. And when the next ball came back, it found its way to Keith O'Kelly, who offloaded to O'Connor to blast to the net.

Two Barry O'Driscoll frees either side of Jack Cagney's reply narrowed Granagh-Ballingarry's lead to five points, 1-5 to 0-3.

The Knockfierna side kept up the pressure on the restart but Cagney's free was their only reward against a tightened defence.

And after Damien O'Donovan's reply to Peter Collins's free, Randals moved up a gear against a tiring middle third to methodically dismantle the gap.

Donncha Collins led the charge and brother Peter followed up with a pair of frees and sent over an other after Daly pointed off a turnover.

When Daly struck again to equalise just into added time, the momentum looked to be heading in the Cork direction. But the next two chances went astray and Randals were relieved to see a last gasp Ballingarry attack fail to prise open the shot on the posts.

SCORERS: GRANAGH-BALLINGARRY: Denis O'Connor 1-3. Jack Cagney 0-2 (1 free), Seán O'Connor, Damien

O'Donovan 0-1 each. RANDAL ÓG: Peter Collins 0-4 (4 frees), Donncha Collins, Barry O'Driscoll (2 frees), Seán Daly 0-2 each.