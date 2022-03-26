In Pictures: Limerick's Crescent College record two impressive wins in Kate Russell

MUNSTER champions Crescent College Comprehensive scored two victories in their second day fixtures at the prestigious Kate Russell All-Ireland hockey tournament in Galway on Friday.

Crescent opened Day 2 with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over the South Leinster champions Kilkenny. Knowing that only a pair of victories would keep their slim hopes of tournament success alive, Crescent went about their business in ruthless fashion, completely dominating the early exchanges and were rewarded when their captain Holly Doupe produced a clever finish after good approach work from Sarah Fitzgerald and Ali Clein.

Crescent continued to press throughout and made sure of the points when Sarah Fitzgerald scored from a penalty corner late in the fourth quarter.

By the time Crescent’s second game of the day came around against Holy Child Killiney, their chances of tournament victory had been extinguished.

However, the Dooradoyle side entered the game knowing that victory would guarantee them a podium place.

Crescent started superbly against the Leinster champions and opened the scoring after five minutes. In the third of a series of three short corners, Sarah Fitzgerald slipped the ball left of the first runner to Charlotte Horan who scored with a cracking shot just inside the far post.

Crescent continued in the ascendancy throughout the first half and nearly scored on a quick break when from a Killiney short corner, a four pass move brought them the length of the pitch only to see Anna Campbell shoot narrowly wide.

Killiney exerted plenty of pressure in the third quarter knowing a victory would leave them top of the table and potentially All Ireland champions. The Crescent back line of Jodie Keane, Jane Moore, Maria Campbell, Hannah O’Byrne and Eimear Cowhey stood firm and remained composed in possession.

When called upon both goalkeepers Faye Luby and Trixie Pearce made crucial saves to keep the Crescent lead intact.

Crescent passed and retained possession well in the final quarter and while never over committing numbers forward threatened on occasion. In truth they quite comfortably saw out the last few minutes. The final whistle signalled a significant victory for Crescent which saw them finish third in the tournament.

The Crescent team manager is Miriam O'Callaghan. The coach is Cathal Duggan, with assistant-coach: Gary Kirby, while Sean O'Callaghan is another member of the backroom team.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPEHENSIVE PANEL: Trixie Pearce, Ingrid Cussen, Jodie Keane, Maria Campbell, Amy Connolly, Aoibheann Collins, Bronagh Byrne, Holly Doupe, Jane Moore, Eimear Cowhey, Sarah Fitzgerald, Charlotte Horan, Seodhna Dervan, Ciara Brennan, Ali Clein, Hannah O’Byrne, Anna Campbell, Faye Luby, Róisín O'Brien.

