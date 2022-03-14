Search

14 Mar 2022

Teams named for Munster Senior Schools Cup final

Teams named for Munster Senior Schools Cup final

Artwork from Munster Rugby

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Mar 2022 10:54 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive and Cork's Presentation Brothers College have named their teams ahead of Tuesday’s Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Thomond Park (KO 2pm).

This will be the second meeting between the sides in the Cup this season with Crecsent emerging victorious 17-13 after a high quality contest played on Thomond Park's back pitch in January. The victory saw the Dooradoyle side secure a semi-final place in the Senior Cup where they scored a dramatic 17-15 victory over Bandon Grammar School at Takumi Park last week.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Jed O’Dwyer, Brandon Nash, Cian O’Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Joe McEnery, Oscar Davey, Jamie Duggan, Lee O’Grady, Conall Henchy, Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly, Max Clein, Posi Obasa, Ruadhán Quinn.

Replacements: Conor Clery, Anthony O’Connor, Jack Madden, Diarmuid Murphy, Andrew Ahearne, Fionn Casserly, Marcus Lyons, Eoin O’Callaghan, Henry Ezomo, Evan Bennett.

Presentation Brothers College: Ben O’Connor, Adam Twomey, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sean Condon, Harry Coughlan, Matthew Murphy, Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheahan, Salvador Patricio, Louis Herdman, Aidan Keane, Fionn Roussel, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan (c).

Replacements: Pádraig Doyle, Cillian Twomey, Thomas McCarthy, James Lynch, Doug Healy, Daniel Noonan, Liam Tuohy, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Zach Dinan, Aodhan Cooke.

Local News

