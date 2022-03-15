Limerick's Crescent College target Schools Senior Cup glory

LIMERICK'S Crescent College Comprehensive will take on PBC, of Cork, in this season's Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final at Thomond Park, today, March 15, at 2pm.

This will be the second meeting between the sides in the Cup this season with Crecsent emerging victorious 17-13 after a high quality contest played on Thomond Park's back pitch in January. The victory saw the Dooradoyle side secure a semi-final place in the Senior Cup where they scored a dramatic 17-15 victory over Bandon Grammar School at Takumi Park last week.

Crescent's final opponents PBC progressed to the showpiece event in equally thrilling circumstances when they came from behind to beat their city rivals CBC 21-19 at Musgrave Park last month.

Crescent College will be appearing in their 17th Munster Schools Senior Cup final next week. The Limerick side has won the Cup 11 times, their last success coming in 2014 when defeating local rivals Ardscoil Ris.

Crescent College boast a well-balanced side this year, playing an exciting brand of rugby. Their backline includes exciting winger Brandon Nash, brother of Munster senior star Calvin.

Full-back on the side is the highly-regarded Jed O'Dwyer, whose father Anthony holds two Schools Senior Cup medals from his time in the school, part of the 1989 and 1990 back-to-back winning sides.

The Crescent College side is captained by hooker Conall Henchy. Crescent College's athletic second row Jack Somers was a key member of the Limerick minor football side which reached last year's Munster minor final.

Powerful number eight Ruadhan Quinn is a key member of the Crescent College pack. It was a hat-trick of tries from Quinn, including one late on, that finally sealed Crescent's semi-final victory over Bandon.

PBC produced a storming comeback to see off their city rivals CBC in their semi-final, coming back from 12 points down to win 21-19

Crescent College Comprehensive: Jed O’Dwyer, Brandon Nash, Cian O’Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Joe McEnery, Oscar Davey, Jamie Duggan, Lee O’Grady, Conall Henchy, Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly, Max Clein, Posi Obasa, Ruadhán Quinn.

Replacements: Conor Clery, Anthony O’Connor, Jack Madden, Diarmuid Murphy, Andrew Ahearne, Fionn Casserly, Marcus Lyons, Eoin O’Callaghan, Henry Ezomo, Evan Bennett.

Presentation Brothers College: Ben O’Connor, Adam Twomey, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Sean Condon, Harry Coughlan, Matthew Murphy, Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheahan, Salvador Patricio, Louis Herdman, Aidan Keane, Fionn Roussel, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan (c).

Replacements: Pádraig Doyle, Cillian Twomey, Thomas McCarthy, James Lynch, Doug Healy, Daniel Noonan, Liam Tuohy, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Zach Dinan, Aodhan Cooke.