07 Mar 2022

Munster Rugby player gets first call-up to Ireland squad ahead of England clash

Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has been called up to the Ireland squad for the first time

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Mar 2022 11:18 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland rugby squad reassembled on Sunday night at Carton House following last week’s Open Session at Aviva Stadium and a number of players featuring for their provinces in URC fixtures at the weekend.

Iain Henderson returns to the squad having completed 80 minutes for Ulster against Cardiff at the weekend. Jordan Larmour sustained a hip injury in Leinster’s game against Benetton and has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations.

The Munster duo of Craig Casey and Gavin Coombes, along with Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht)  and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) all return to the Ireland squad having featured for their respective provinces.

The uncapped Munster loose-head Jeremy Loughman is called up to the squad for the first time.

Ireland's game against England at Twickenham on Saturday kicks off at 4.45pm and will be televised by RTE (ROI) and ITV (NI).

Ireland Squad Round 4 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championships

Backs (16)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 30 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 15 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 3 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 55 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 10 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 40 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 103 caps CAPTAIN

Forwards (19)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 21 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 28 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 25 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 15 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 55 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 24 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 46 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 82 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 5 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 4 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

