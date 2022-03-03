FAI confirm re-arranged fixture date for Treaty United, as Cork City kick off time moved

The new Treaty United FC logo
The FAI have this afternoon confirmed that the Treaty United versus Athlone Town game, which was postponed on Friday, February 25, will now take place on Monday, April 4, with kick-off at 7.45pm
Also, in other fixture news, the Treaty United versus Cork City, scheduled for Friday, March 18, has been brought forward to kick-off at 3pm
For a full list of fixtures, click here:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.