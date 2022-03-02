Search

02 Mar 2022

Limerick's Crescent College name their senior cup side to face Bandon Grammar in senior cup semi final

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

02 Mar 2022 7:35 AM

Email:

Sport@limerickleader.ie

Crescent College Comprehensive and Bandon Grammar School have both named their sides ahead of this afternoon's Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-final at Takumi Park at Old Crescent RFC in Rosbrien (KO 2.30pm).

The two schools are looking to book a place in the final against PBC after the Cork school’s dramatic semi-final win over CBC last month.

Crescent College Comprehensive: Jed O’Dwyer, Brandon Nash, Cian O’Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Joe McEnery, Oscar Davey, Jamie Duggan, Lee O’Grady, Conal Henchy, Mark Fitzgerald, Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly, Max Clein, Jubril Olamiposi Olakunle Obasa, Ruadhan Quinn.

Replacements: Conor Clery, Anthony O’Connor, Jack Madden, Diarmuid Murphy, Andrew Ahearne, Fionn Casserly, Marcus Lyons, Eoin O’Callaghan, Henry Ezomo, Evan Bennett.

Bandon Grammar School: Paddy Gaffney, Barry Spearman-Walsh, Peter O’Sullivan, Liam McCarthy, Conor Ryan, Jeff Williams, Dylan O’Driscoll, Jack O’Regan, Daniel William McGarvey, Mitchell Connolly, Sean Coughlan, Ben Kingston, Conor Miskella, JayC van der Westhuizen, Adam Murphy.

Replacements: Fionn O’Neill, Karl O’Regan, Shadrach Nnamani, Rory O’Callaghan, Liam Prior, Louis McVitty, Shane Hathaway, Ben O’Connor, Peter Symington, Aaron O’Reilly.

