Munster Rugby weekly domestic fixtures confirmed

Below are the Fixtures for the coming week –
Fixtures Correct at time of being published but are subject to change.
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Tuesday 1st March
Schools Munster Junior Cup: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Clanwilliam Park, 1.30pm;
Crescent College Comp. v Rockwell College, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: High School CBS v Good Council (New Ross), Clonmel, 1pm;
Wednesday 2nd March
Pinergy School Senior Cup Semi-Final: Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Takumi Park;
Schools Senior Plate: Ardscoil Rís v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Ardscoil Rís, 2pm;
Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey, 4G UL, 4pm;
Barry Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Schools Under 15 Development League South: P.B.C. v Rockwell, Wilton;
Girls Schools Junior Cup: Thomond Community College v Ardscoil Mhuire, 4GUL, 1.30pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Castletroy College, Glenstal;
P.B.C. B v Rockwell B, Wilton;
P.B.C. C v Rockwell C, Wilton;
Villiers School v Colaiste Iosef (Killmallock), Villiers, 12pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v Newbridge College, Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v Newbridge College B, Castletroy;
Thursday 3rd March
Schools Junior Plate: Ardscoil Rís v High School CBS, Ardscoil Rís, 12.30pm;
Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey, Bandon;
Schools Giles Shield: Patrician Academy v Colaiste Ide agus Iosef (Abbeyfeale), Mallow, 12pm;
South Under 14 League Group C: Ballincollig v Dolphin, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Friday 4th March
Energia All Ireland League Division 2A: U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, UL Arena, 8pm;
Gleeson League A: Richmond v Garryowen, Canal Bank, 7.30pm;
Mick Barry Cup Semi-Finals: Cork Constitution v Dolphin, Temple Hill, 7.30pm;
Highfield v Bandon, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
George O'Connell Cup Semi-Finals: Mallow v Clonakilty, The Vale, 8pm;
Muskerry v U.C.C., tbc, 7.30pm;
McCarthy Cup Semi-Finals: Ballincollig v Dunmanway, Tanner Park, 7.30pm;
Kanturk v Old Christians, Rathcooney, 7.30pm;
Schools O'Gorman Cup: Tarbert CS v Patrician Academy, Tarbert, 11.30am;
Mungret Shield: Villiers School v Midleton College, Villiers, 12.30pm;
Club Under 16 Development Cup: Castleisland v Bandon B, Castleisland, 7.30pm;
North Under 13 League Section 1: Thomond-Richmond v Ballina-Killaloe, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7.30pm;
South Under 14 League Cup: Mitchelstown v Clonakilty, tbc, 7.15pm;
South Under 13 League Section 1: Clonakilty Red v Highfield, The Vale, 7.30pm;
Girls Under 18 Cup: Shannon v Carrick-on-Suir-Thurles, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Under 13 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Old Christians, Cobh, 7pm;
Saturday 5th March
Energia All Ireland League Division 1A: Clontarf v Terenure College, Castle Avenue;
Dublin University v Cork Constitution, College Park;
Garryowen v Ballynahinch, Dooradoyle;
U.C.C. v U.C.D., Mardyke, 3pm;
Young Munster v Lansdowne, Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B: Banbridge v Navan, Rifle Park;
City of Armagh v St. Mary's College, Palace Grounds;
Highfield v Malone, Woodleigh Park;
Old Belvedere v Shannon, Ollie Campbell Park;
Old Wesley v Naas, Energia Park;
Division 2A: Ballymena v Dolphin, Eaton Park;
Buccaneers v Old Crescent, Dubarry Park;
Queens University v M.U. Barnhall, Dub Lane;
Rainey Old Boys v Cashel, Hatrick Park;
Division 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock College, Deramore Park;
Galwegians v Dungannon, Crowley Park;
Greystones v Ballina, Dr Hickey Park;
Sligo v Galway Corinthians, Hamilton Park;
Wanderers v Malahide, Merrion Park;
Division 2C: Bangor v City of Derry, Upritchard Park;
Bruff v Midleton, Kilballyowen Park;
Enniscorthy v Tullamore, Alcast Park;
Skerries v Clonmel, Holmpatrick;
Sunday's Well v Omagh Academicals, Musgrave Park;
Munster Junior League Section A: Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle, 4pm;
Section B: Crosshaven v Clanwilliam, Crosshaven, 6pm;
Senior Club League 2C: Bruff v Midleton, Kilballyowen Park, 4.30pm;
North Gleeson League A: Kilrush v Ardscoil Old Boys, Kilrush;
St. Senan's v Shannon, Jim Slattery Park;
North Gleeson League B: Presentation v Old Crescent, Rathuard;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Thomond, Annacotty;
Donal Walsh Trophy Semi-Finals: U.C.C. v Shannon, Curaheen Road;
Young Munster v Cork Constitution, Tom Clifford Park;
Donal Walsh Plate Semi-Finals: Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle;
Old Crescent v Highfield, Takumi Park;
Club Under 18 Development Cup: Garryowen v Sunday's Well, Dooradoyle, 5pm;
Club Under 18 Plate: Bantry Bay v Charleville, Bantry, 12pm;
Fermoy v Shannon, Fermoy;
Club Under 18 Development Plate: Newcastle West v Mallow, Newcastle West, 2pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl: Youghal v Skibbereen, Youghal, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Cup: Waterpark v Dolphin, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Development Cup: Bandon v Nenagh Ormond, Bandon, 12pm;
Fermoy v Kinsale, Fermoy, 12.30pm;
Highfield v Midleton, Woodleigh Park, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Plate: Clonakilty Green v Cashel, The Vale, 2pm;
Clonakilty Red v Old Christians, The Vale, 2pm;
Young Munster v Tralee, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl: Newcastle West v Douglas-Muskerry, Newcastle West, 12.30pm;
Club Under 16 Development Bowl: Carrick-on-Suir v Crosshaven, Carrick-on-Suir, 2pm;
Cork Constitution v Waterford City, Temple Hill, 12pm;
South Under 18 League Group B: Cobh Pirates v Midleton, Cobh, 12pm;
South Under 14 Bowl: Cobh Pirates v Muskerry, Cobh, 12pm;
Crosshaven v Skibbereen, Crosshaven, 12pm;
Sunday's Well v Mallow, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Youghal v Douglas, Youghal, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Group 2: Mallow v Clonakilty Green, Mallow, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Development Bowl: Bantry Bay v Fermoy, Bantry, 12pm;
Killarney v Nenagh Ormond, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 16 Cup: Shannon Blue v Clonakilty, Coonagh, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 16 Plate: Kilrush-Scariff v Tralee, tbc, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 Development Bowl Pool B: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Bruff-Garryowen v Mallow-Mitchelstown, Dooradoyle, 10.30am;
Dolphin v Clonakilty Green, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Killarney v Ballincollig, Killarney, 1pm;
Midleton-Youghal v Iveragh Eagles, tbc, 12.30pm;
Sunday 6th March
Munster Junior League Section A: Newcastle West v Bandon, Newcastle West;
Richmond v Old Christians, Canal Bank;
Thomond v Muskerry, Liam Fitzgerald Park;
Section B: Clonakilty v Galbally, The Vale;
Mallow v St. Senan's, Mallow;
Skibbereen v Abbeyfeale, Skibbereen;
Section C: Dungarvan v Fermoy, Dungarvan;
Fethard v Ballincollig, Fethard;
St. Mary's v Kanturk, Grove Island;
Thurles v Charleville, Thurles;
Section D: Cobh Pirates v Ennis, Cobh;
Killorglin v Mitchelstown, Killorglin;
Kinsale v Waterford City, Kinsale;
Tralee v Scariff, Tralee;
Conference E: Bantry Bay v Castleisland, Bantry;
Chorca Dhuibhne v Youghal, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Killarney v Douglas, Killarney;
Youghal v Chorca Dhuibhne, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Women's Division 2 Cup: Skibbereen v Dolphin, Skibbereen, 1pm;
Waterpark v Ballincollig, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Plate: Waterford City-Carrick v Cork Constitution, Carrick-on-Suir, 12.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian B v Carrigaline-Dolphin, 4GUL, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Development Plate: St. Senan's v Chorca Dhuibhne, Jim Slattery Park, 2pm;
U.L. Bohemian B v Kanturk, Annacotty, 12pm;
Club Under 18 Bowl: Cashel-Thurles v Old Christians, Thurles, 2pm;
Clanwilliam v Ballincollig, Clanwilliam Park, 12.30pm;
Dungarvan v Crosshaven, Dungarvan, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Cup: Bruff v Killorglin, Kilballyowen Park, 1pm;
Clonmel v Chorca Dhuibhne, Clonmel, 2pm;
Ennis v Cobh Pirates, Ennis, 1.30pm;
Club Under 16 Development Cup: Killarney v Kanturk, Killarney, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Plate: Shannon v Bantry Bay, Coonagh, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Development Plate: Mallow v Thurles, Mallow, 12.30pm;
Youghal v Sunday's Well, Youghal, 1pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl: St. Mary's-Richmond-U.L. Bohemian v Dungarvan, Grove Island, 12pm;
Shannon B v Mitchelstown, Coonagh, 4.30pm;
Club Under 16 Development Bowl: Bruff B v St. Senan's, Kilballyowen Park, 11.45am;
East Under 13 Cup: Clanwilliam v Waterpark, Clanwilliam Park, 11am;
Fethard v Clonmel Black, Fethard, 11am;
Kilfeacle v Clonmel Green, Kilfeacle, 11am;
North Under 14 League Section 1: Shannon v Bruff, Coonagh, 11.30am;
St. Senan's v Scariff-St. Mary's, Jim Slattery Park, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Thomond-Richmond, Annacotty, 12.30pm;
Section 2: Ennis v Newcastle West, Ennis, 11.30am;
Kilrush v Young Munster, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Old Crescent v Garryowen Blue, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
North Under 13 League Play-Off: Bruff v Scariff-St. Mary's, Kilballyowen Park, 11am;
South Under 18 League Group A: Clonakilty v Bandon, The Vale, 12.30pm;
South Under 13 League Group 1: Muskerry v Cork Constitution, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Plate: Ballina-Killaloe v Ballincollig-Mallow, Clairsford, 1pm;
Girls Under 16 Cup: Ballincollig v Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Cup: Carrick-Thurles-Dungarvan v Shannon, tbc, 12pm;
Clonakilty Red v Dunmanway-Bantry Bay, The Vale, 12pm;
Kilrush v Ennis, Kilrush, 12pm;
Tralee v Skibbereen, Tralee, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Bruff v Abbeyfeale, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Tuesday 8th March
Senior Friendly: U.C.C. v Defence Forces, Mardyke;
Mungret Cup: Villiers School v High School CBS, Coonagh, 1pm;
King Cup: Intermediate School v Tarbert C.S., Tralee, 12.30pm;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Villiers School v High School CBS, Coonagh, 1pm;
Wednesday 9th March
Schools Junior Cup Semi-Final: C.B.C. v Castletroy College/St. Munchin's College, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: St. Gerard's (Bray) v Castletroy College, Bray;
St. Gerard's B (Bray) v Castletroy College B, Bray;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Castletroy College, Bandon;
Bandon Grammar School B v Castletroy College B, Bandon;
Thursday 10th March
Schools Junior Cup Semi-Final: P.B.C. v Crescent College Comp.,/Rockwell College, Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Schools O'Gorman Cup: Scoil Muire Gan Smal v Charleville CBS, Ballyanly, 11.30am;
Schools Clery Cup: High School CBS v Villiers School, Clonmel, 1pm;
