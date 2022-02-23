Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures - February 23 to March 3

This is a busy spell for club and schools rugby fixtures in Limeirck
LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from February 23 to March 3.
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday, February 23
Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Old Crescent v Scariff, Takumi Park, 7.30pm;
Friday, February 25
All Ireland League Division 1A: Lansdowne v Clontarf, Aviva Stadium (back pitch), 8pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate: Cobh Pirates v Sunday’s Well, Cobh, 7.45pm;
South Junior 2 League: Highfield v Cork Constitution, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Club Under 18 Cup 3rd Place Play-Off: Nenagh Ormond v Ennis, 4GUL, 8pm;
Club Under 18 Development Bowl: Fermoy v Killarney, Fermoy, 7.30pm;
East Under 14 Cup: Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle, Clanwilliam Park, 7pm;
North Under 15 Conference: Shannon Blue v Charleville-Newcastle West, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
North Under 13 League Section 1: Thomond-Richmond v Ballina-Killaloe, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7.30pm;
South Under 13 League Group 2: Clonakilty Green v Skibbereen, The Vale, 7.15pm;
Girls Under 16 Development Bowl Pool B: Bandon v Bantry Bay, Bandon, 7.30pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Bruff v Mitchelstown, Kilballyowen Park, 7.30pm;
Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Clonmel, Collegelands, 7.30pm;
Saturday, February 26
All Ireland League Division 1A: Ballynahinch v U.C.D., Ballymacarn Park;
Cork Constitution v Garryowen, Temple Hill;
Terenure College v Dublin University, Lakelands Park;
Young Munster v U.C.C., Tom Clifford Park;
Division 1B: Highfield v Old Belvedere, Woodleigh Park;
Malone v Old Wesley, Gibson Park;
Naas v Banbridge, Forenaughts;
Navan v City of Armagh, Balreask Old;
St. Mary’s College v Shannon, Templeville Road;
Division 2A: Cashel v Queens University, Spafield;
Dolphin v Old Crescent, Musgrave Park;
M.U. Barnhall v Ballymena, Parsonstown;
Nenagh Ormond v Rainey Old Boys, New Ormond Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Buccaneers, UL Arena;
Division 2B: Ballina v Sligo, Heffernan Park;
Belfast Harlequins v Galwegians, Deramore Park;
Blackrock College v Greystones, Stradbrook;
Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, Corinthian Park;
Malahide v Dungannon, Estuary Road;
Division 2C: City of Derry v Bruff, Judge’s Road;
Enniscorthy v Skerries, Alcast Park;
Midleton v Clonmel, Towns Park
Omagh Academicals v Bangor, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields;
Tullamore v Sunday’s Well, Spollanstown;
Women’s All Ireland League Final: Blackrock College v Railway Union, Energia Park, 7.30pm;
Women’s All Ireland League 3/4 Play Off: U.L. Bohemian v Old Belvedere, Energia Park, 2pm;
Women’s All Ireland Conference Final: Suttonians v Galwegians, Energia Park, 4.45pm;
Women’s Conference All Ireland 3/4 Play Off: Ballincollig v Wicklow, Tanner Park, 5pm;
Women’s Conference All Ireland 5/6 Play Off: Cooke v Malone, Shaw Bridge, 5pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Garryowen v Fethard, Dooradoyle, 7pm;
Thomond v Waterpark, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 5pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl: Waterford City v Douglas, Waterford, 2pm;
North Munster Gleeson League A: Ardscoil Old Boys v Richmond, 4GUL;
Garryowen v St. Senan’s, Dooradoyle;
North Munster Gleeson League B: Listowel v Presentation, Listowel;
Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian-Newport, Takumi Park;
North Munster Gleeson League C: Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle, Clanwilliam Park, 7pm;
Club Under 18 Development Cup: Midleton v Clonmel, Towns Park, 12pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Charleville v Fermoy, 4GUL, 4.30pm;
Club Under 16 Development Cup: Fermoy v Garryowen, Fermoy, 1pm;
Kilrush v Highfield, Kilrush, 3pm;
North Under 13 League Section 2: Scariff-St. Mary’s v Bruff, Murroe, 2pm;
South Under 18 League Group A: Bandon v Skibbereen, Bandon, 12.30pm;
Group C: Old Christians v Mallow, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Group D: Crosshaven v Muskerry, Crosshaven, 12pm;
South Under 16 League Group A: Cobh Pirates v Clonakilty Green, Cobh, 1pm;
Youghal v Ballincollig, Youghal, 12pm;
Group B: Clonakilty Red v Kanturk, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Group C: Old Christians v Midleton, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;
Group D: Cork Constitution v Mallow, Mahon, 11am;
Douglas-Muskerry v Sunday’s Well, Ballyanly, 12pm;
South Under 14 League Group C: Dolphin v Clonakilty, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Douglas v Ballincollig, Castletreasure, 12pm;
South Under 13 League Group 1: Bandon v Kinsale, Bandon, 12pm;
Dunmanway v Old Christians, Dunmanway, 12pm;
Muskerry v Cork Constitution, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Group 2: Dolphin v Cobh Pirates, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
Fermoy v Midleton, Fermoy, 12pm;
Highfield v Carrigaline, Woodleigh Park, 12.30pm;
Mallow v Clonakilty Red, Mallow, 12pm;
West Under 14 Cup: Killarney Red v Listowel, Killarney, 12.30pm;
West Under 14 Cup Conference A: Chorca Dhuibhne v Castleisland, Ballydavid, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Cup: Clonakilty v Dolphin-Midleton-Youghal, The Vale, 2pm;
Girls Under 16 Cup: Killarney v Tralee, Killarney, 11am;
Shannon Blue v Bruff, Coonagh, 2pm;
Girls Under 16 Development Bowl Pool A: Shannon Black v Ballina-Killaloe, Coonagh, 12pm;
Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Killarney v Ballincollig, Killarney, 1pm;
Kinsale v Bandon, Kinsale, 1pm;
Midleton-Youghal v Iveragh Eagles, tbc, 1pm;
Sunday, February 27
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup: Abbeyfeale v Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale, 12.30pm;
Bandon v Cork Constitution, Bandon, 1pm;
Charleville v Thurles, Charleville, 1pm;
Clanwilliam v Bantry Bay, Clanwilliam Park, 2pm;
Ennis v Kinsale, Ennis, 1pm;
Kanturk v Cashel, Kanturk, 1pm;
Kilfeacle v Crosshaven, Kilfeacle, 1pm;
Muskerry v Clonakilty, Ballyanly, 12pm;
Old Christians v Galbally, Rathcooney, 1pm;
Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 2pm;
Richmond v Shannon, Canal Bank, 1pm;
St. Senan’s v Tralee, Jim Slattery Park, 2pm;
U.C.C. v Highfield, Mardyke, 2pm;
U.L. Bohemian v Skibbereen, Annacotty, 2pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl: Chorca Dhuibhne v Dolphin, Ballydavid, 2pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Castleisland, Nenagh, 2pm;
Scariff v Youghal, Scariff, 1pm;
Munster Junior League Section D: Ennis v Kinsale, Ennis, 1pm;
Women’s Division 1 League: Kerry v Tipperary, Tralee, 12.30pm;
Women’s Division 2 Cup: Waterpark v Ballincollig, Ballinakill, 1pm;
Club Under 18 Development Cup: Garryowen v Sunday’s Well, Dooradoyle, 1pm;
East Under 14 Cup: Waterpark v Waterford City, Ballinakill, 10am;
East Under 14 Plate: Dungarvan v Carrick-on-Suir, Dungarvan, 11am;
Fethard v Clonmel, Fethard, 11am;
North Under 15 Conference: Old Crescent-Newport v Ennis, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
North Under 14 League Section 2: Kilrush v Newcastle West, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent, Nenagh, 1pm;
Young Munster v Ennis, Derryknockane, 11.30pm;
North Under 13 League Section 1: Nenagh Ormond v Young Munster, 4GUL, 12.30pm;
Section 2: Old Crescent v Kilrush, Takumi Park, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Shannon, Annacotty, 12pm;
Girls Under 16 Cup: Clonakilty v Carrick-Thurles, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Girls Under 14 Development Bowl: Nenagh Ormond v Fethard, Nenagh, 12pm;
Waterpark v Kanturk, Ballinakill, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Old Crescent v Waterford City-Carrick, Takumi Park, 12.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian B v Newport, Annacotty, 12pm;
Young Munster v Bruff, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Monday, February 28
Schools Munster Junior Cup: Crescent College Comp. v Rockwell College, Tom Clifford Park;
North Under 14 League Section 1: Thomond-Richmond v Bruff, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 7.30pm;
Tuesday, March 1
Schools Munster Junior Cup: Castletroy College v St. Munchin’s, Clanwilliam Park, 1.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: High School CBS v Good Council (New Ross), Clonmel, 1pm;
Wednesday, March 2
Pinergy School Senior Cup Semi-Final: Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Takumi Park;
Schools Senior Plate: Ardscoil Rís v Colaiste Phobail Bheanntraí, Ardscoil Rís, 2pm;
Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey, Takumi Park, 5.30pm;
Barry Cup: C.B.C. v P.B.C., Musgrave Park, 2pm;
Schools Under 15 Development League South: P.B.C. v Rockwell, Wilton;
Girls Schools Junior Cup: Salesian College (Pallaskenry) v St. Anne’s CC (Killaloe), 4GUL, 12pm;
Thomond Community College v Ardscoil Mhuire, 4GUL, 1pm;
Schools Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Castletroy College, Glenstal;
P.B.C. v Rockwell, Wilton;
P.B.C. B v Rockwell B, Wilton;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v Newbridge College, Castletroy;
Castletroy College B v Newbridge College B, Castletroy;
Thursday, March 3
Schools Junior Plate: Ardscoil Rís v High School CBS, Ardscoil Rís, 12pm;
Bandon Grammar School v Glenstal Abbey, Bandon;
Schools Giles Shield: Patrician Academy v Colaiste Ide agus Iosef (Abbeyfeale), Mallow, 12pm;
