Three Munster Rugby players to start for Ireland against France in Six Nations

Munster Rugby out-half Joey Carbery starts for Ireland against France in Paris on Saturday
IRELAND head coach Andy Farrell has announced the squad that will travel to Paris today to take on France in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations round 2 fixture in St Denis, 4.45pm Irish time.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out with a hamstring strain sustained in training yesterday. Munster Rugby's Joey Carbery starts at out-half and is partnered by Jamison Gibson Park at half-back.
The centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continues in midfield.
The back three is made up of Hugo Keenan at fullback, with Mack Hansen and Munster's Andrew Conway on the wings.
James Ryan will captain the side and is joined at lock by Munster's Tadhg Beirne. The backrow sees Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Jack Conan at No.8 with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong completing the front row.
Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Carty are added to the replacements for this week joining Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham and the Munster duo of Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray.
Ireland v France will be televised live by Virgin Media One.
Ireland Team & Replacements (v France, Guinness Six Nations, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, February 12, 4.45pm):
Player/Province/Club/Caps –
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps
11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps CAPTAIN
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps
8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps
19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps
22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps
RELATED TOPICS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.