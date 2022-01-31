Search

31 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby stars fit as Ireland issue squad update ahead of Six Nations opener

31 Jan 2022 3:30 PM

Munster Rugby stars Keith Earls and Joey Carbery have trained this week, ahead of Ireland's opening game of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations against Wales at the Aviva Stadium this coming Saturday.

The Ireland squad arrived at The Campus in Quinta da Lago, Portugal on Thursday afternoon and trained on Friday and Saturday before a recovery day on Sunday.

Keith Earls (strain), Josh van der Flier (strain) and Joey Carbery (elbow) have trained fully. Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Iain Henderson, whose respective loads have been managed to this point, are set to train tomorrow.

The squad will complete an organisational day today before training tomorrow and Wednesday before flying back to Dublin to complete preparations for the first game

Local News

