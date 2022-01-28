Munster Rugby players named in Ireland U20 Six Nations squad

HEAD Coach Richie Murphy has today named a 31-man Ireland squad for the upcoming 2022 U20 Six Nations Championship, including four players who were involved in last year’s campaign.

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, February 4 (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ).

Leinster duo Jack Boyle and Mark Morrissey are two of four players involved at this age-grade for a second season, alongside Crothers and winger Chay Mullins, who was recently involved with the Ireland Sevens squad at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Malaga.

Head Coach Murphy, and his Assistant Coaches Jimmy Duffy, Willie Faloon and Mark Sexton, are excited about the dynamic of this year’s group having had to make a number of difficult selection decisions following a series of squad camps and Challenge Matches in recent weeks.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations against Wales on Friday week, before travelling to France in Round 2 on Friday, 11 February.

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 25 February at Musgrave Park, before concluding the Championship away in England on Saturday, 12 March and at home to Scotland in Cork on Sunday, 20 March.

Commenting on his squad selection, Murphy said: "We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations.

"It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and next Friday's opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

"We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support."

Feargal O'Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, commented: "It's fantastic to finally see the U20s back in action in Cork after a few very challenging years. The dedication and team-work that the U20s show is always exceptional and, in those respects, mirrors our own values at PwC. I wish the team every success for the Six Nations Championship and look forward to following them throughout their campaign."

Ireland's games against Wales and England will be live on RTÉ, while the France, Italy and Scotland matches will be broadcast on Virgin Media.

Ireland Squad For 2022 U20 Six Nations:

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor O'Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen's University Belfast/Ulster)

Jack O'Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan O'Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Dylan O'Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)

Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)