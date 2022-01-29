Search

29 Jan 2022

Treaty United face Shamrock Rovers in pre-season friendly

Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Jan 2022 3:01 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United are due to continue with their pre-season fixtures today, Saturday, prior to the start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

Tommy Barrett's charges suffered a 2-0 defeat to Premier Division side Finn Harps in their opening pre-season fixture on Saturday last at Abbottstown in Dublin. Treaty were undone by two late goals.

This Saturday, January 29, Treaty United are due to face SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers at the Roadstone Grounds in Dublin at 4pm. The game is being played behind-closed-doors.

It will be Rovers second fixture against a Limerick-based side in two weeks as the Hoops edged past FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers 1-0 in a friendly fixture at the Fairgreen earlier this month.

Treaty United will continue their build-up to the start of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season on Tuesday next, February 1 when facing First Division rivals Waterford in the opening round of the Munster Senior Cup at the Markets Field.

Treaty United recently confirmed the addition of Brian O'Callaghan to the Senior Men's coaching team. A former U16 European Championship and FAI Cup winner as a player, O'Callaghan is a UEFA B license holder and currently manages our U14 side also.

Meanwhile, Treaty will kick-off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division programme of fixtures with an away date against Wexford FC.

The SSE Airtricity First Division 2022 season in the League of Ireland will kick-off on Friday, February 18 next with four rounds of fixtures across a 32-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, October 21 before the promotion/relegation play-offs. In line with the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, the nine clubs will now play each other twice home and away.

Treaty United's first home league fixture will be against the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town side at the Markets Field on Friday, February 25, before travelling to Cobh Ramblers a week later on Friday, March 4.

