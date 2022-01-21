Search

22 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby issue Champions Cup ticket update following Government announcement

Munster Rugby issue Champions Cup ticket update following Government announcement

21 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby have confirmed that they will will increase the capacity for the Round 4 Heineken Champions Cup game against Wasps at Thomond Park following on from the latest government update.

As a result the number of spectators attending the venue on Sunday will now be increased from 5,000 to 16,000.

Taoiseach confirms most Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted this weekend

The capacity will be capped at this figure due to the short turnaround and limited operations in place for Sunday’s game. 

In a statement to the Limerick Leader, Munster confirmed "As always, the priority is to facilitate season ticket holders and Munster Rugby Supporters Club members and all relevant accounts will be reissued with their respective tickets.

This is an ongoing process and due to the time constraints, we ask for patience and understanding in this regard while the ticket department reissues tickets to our priority groups starting from 1pm on Saturday. All season ticketholders will receive their tickets throughout the afternoon with further details of this process directly communicated.

A limited number of general tickets will also be available online from 1pm on Saturday.

Tickets will be available to buy from ticketmaster.ie

Please note that there will be limited amenities and services available on matchday."

